The program has contributed to the creation of more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs across the Kingdom

Company announces new intention to achieve 75% local content in its goods and services procurement by 2030

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia — Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has announced its supply chain transformation program iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) has achieved its target of 70% local content. Building on this pioneering achievement and milestone, Aramco also announced its intention to further increase the local content in its procurement of goods and services to 75% by 2030.

Since its inception, the iktva program has contributed more than $280 billion to the Kingdom’s GDP, reinforcing its role as a key driver of industrial development, economic diversification, and long-term fiscal resilience. By localizing goods and services, iktva has strengthened the resilience and reliability of Aramco’s supply chain, reduced supply-chain vulnerability, enhanced operational continuity, and provided a shield against global cost inflation – capabilities that have proven critical during periods of disruption.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, said: “I am immensely proud of the transformational effect iktva has had on Aramco and its positive impact on Saudi Arabia’s economy. This announcement marks a major milestone in the program’s journey and reflects an important leap in the Kingdom’s industrial development, which is largely aligned with our ambitious national vision. iktva is a core pillar of Aramco’s strategy to build a competitive national industrial ecosystem that supports the energy sector, while also enabling broader economic growth and creating thousands of job opportunities for Saudi nationals. By localizing the supply chain, iktva ensures operational reliability while mitigating disruption. Its 10-year cumulative impact reflects the depth and sustainability of the value it continues to generate.”

Over the past decade, iktva has emerged as one of the leading real-world examples of supply chain-led economic transformation. The program has converted Aramco’s project spending into domestic economic multipliers, supporting job creation, improving productivity, stimulating exports, and reinforcing supply chain resilience.

As part of this growth, iktva has identified more than 200 localization opportunities across 12 key sectors, representing an annual market size of $28 billion. These opportunities have translated into tangible investment outcomes, catalyzing more than 350 investments from 35 countries in new manufacturing facilities across the Kingdom, backed by $9 billion in capital. These investments have enabled 47 strategic products to be manufactured in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

In parallel, iktva has supported the creation of more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs across the Kingdom, further strengthening the national industrial base and local capabilities. To sustain this momentum, iktva organized eight regional supplier forums worldwide in 2025, complementing its flagship biennial forum. The events helped to connect global investors, manufacturers, and suppliers with localization opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

Aramco Contact Information

Media Relations: media.inquiries@aramco.com

@aramco

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream and downstream performance, including relative to peers. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “goal,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following factors: global supply, demand and price fluctuations of oil, gas and petrochemicals; global economic conditions; competition in the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; climate change concerns, weather conditions and related impacts on the global demand for hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon-based products; risks related to Saudi Aramco’s ability to successfully meet its ESG targets, including its failure to fully meet its GHG emissions reduction targets by 2050; conditions affecting the transportation of products; operational risk and hazards common in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the MENA region and other areas; natural disasters and public health pandemics or epidemics; the management of Saudi Aramco’s growth; the management of the Company’s subsidiaries, joint operations, joint ventures, associates and entities in which it holds a minority interest; Saudi Aramco’s exposure to inflation, interest rate risk and foreign exchange risk; risks related to operating in a regulated industry and changes to oil, gas, environmental or other regulations that impact the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; legal proceedings, international trade matters, and other disputes or agreements; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements.