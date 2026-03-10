Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Bio announced the launch of two new cardiovascular medications, ticagrelor and tirofiban, further expanding its portfolio in one of its key therapy areas. Produced through its subsidiaries in the UAE, the new products strengthen its cardiovascular offering while supporting local production of essential treatments that help protect patients from heart attacks and strokes and improve access to life saving care across the country.

Cardiovascular disease remains a key global health challenge and an important public health focus in the UAE. Supporting reliable access to essential therapies contributes to improved patient outcomes and aligns with national efforts to strengthen healthcare resilience.

The newly introduced products include:

Ticagrelor - an oral therapy produced at Bioventure Healthcare and prescribed to patients to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

- an oral therapy produced at Bioventure Healthcare and prescribed to patients to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Tirofiban - an intravenous therapy produced at Gulf Inject and administered in hospital settings when rapid treatment is required to help prevent heart attacks.

Dr. Essam Mohamed, CEO of Mubadala Bio, said: “Cardiovascular health is a key therapy area for Mubadala Bio. These introductions strengthen local pharmaceutical capabilities and support reliable access to essential heart medications across the UAE.”

Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, said: “Expanding our portfolio allows us to meet evolving healthcare needs while supporting continuous access to critical medicines. This step reinforces our role in enabling a stronger, more self-sufficient life sciences sector in the UAE.”

The introduction of ticagrelor and tirofiban aligns with Mubadala Bio’s broader strategy to expand therapeutic coverage across priority disease areas and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional hub for life sciences and pharmaceutical excellence.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

