Global infrastructure leader AECOM has released the 20th anniversary edition of its Middle East Property & Construction Handbook, marking two decades of trusted insight, foresight and industry leadership across one of the world’s most dynamic construction markets.

First published in 2006, the Handbook has become a definitive annual reference for developers, investors, policymakers and built environment professionals across the Middle East. Over the past 20 years, it has chronicled the region’s transformation from periods of economic volatility to the rise of giga-projects, smart cities and sustainability-led development.

The 2026 edition reflects on this legacy while offering a forward-looking assessment of the trends, risks and opportunities shaping the year ahead. It provides in-depth analysis of regional and global economic conditions, procurement routes, regulatory frameworks and indicative cost benchmarks, alongside thought leadership from AECOM specialists on key market themes.

Janus Rostock, Managing Director of AECOM’s Buildings + Places business in the Middle East and Africa, says the Handbook’s longevity reflects its enduring value to the industry. “For 20 years, the Middle East Property & Construction Handbook has supported better decision-making across the region by combining data, insight and foresight. As the Middle East continues to invest ambitiously in infrastructure and urban development, this publication remains a trusted guide, aiding our clients and partners to navigate complexity, manage risk and build long-term value.”

This milestone edition also explores how the industry has responded to major global and regional shifts, including geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressures, digital transformation and the growing focus on sustainability, ESG and decarbonisation. From early discussions around Building Information Modelling to today’s use of digital twins, data analytics and AI, the Handbook has consistently tracked the evolution of best practice in construction delivery.

Paul Ralph, VP for Cost Consultancy for AECOM in the Middle East, highlights the Handbook’s role as both a technical reference and a strategic resource. “What sets the Handbook apart is its practical relevance. For two decades, it has provided robust cost data, benchmarking and market analysis that practitioners rely on as an industry reference. At the same time, it has anticipated emerging trends from giga-projects and urbanisation to sustainability and digitalisation, helping the industry prepare for what’s next.”

The 20th anniversary edition includes articles examining the evolution of the Middle East construction market, the foundations of Dubai’s growth over the past two decades, key cost drivers in specialist sectors such as theme parks and the critical role of risk management in achieving project success.

Sustainability and digital innovation remain central themes, reflecting AECOM’s commitment to delivering positive, lasting outcomes for communities and the environment. As the Middle East construction sector looks ahead to the next 20 years, the Handbook continues to serve as a catalyst for informed dialogue, innovation and collaboration across the industry.

