UAE – Yolk Brands, the UAE-born hospitality group behind cult-favourite concepts Pickl and BonBird, has announced its expansion into Iraq, marking another milestone in its rapid regional and global expansion plans. The move builds on Yolk Brands’ existing partnership with Al Maysarah Holding, also the brand’s partner in Jordan, and reinforces the group’s position as the biggest exporter of homegrown brands in the region.

Under the new agreement, Al Maysarah Holding is set to open 5 Pickl restaurants and 10 BonBird locations across Iraq, with the first outlets scheduled for Q2 2026 at Iraq Mall in Baghdad.

An expanding regional partnership

Yolk Brands’ entry into Iraq is driven by its growing relationship with Al Maysarah Holding, whose deep local knowledge and operational expertise first proved instrumental in bringing Pickl & BonBird to Jordan. The decision to extend the partnership into Iraq reflects a shared vision for long-term growth and a strong alignment in how the brands can be scaled in a new market.

With an established presence in Iraq, Al Maysarah Holding is well-positioned to introduce both concepts to the local market, while maintaining the quality, consistency, and brand identity that have defined Pickl and BonBird’s success across all existing markets.

Bringing Pickl and BonBird to Baghdad

The first Pickl and BonBird outlets will open at Iraq Mall in Baghdad, introducing Iraqi diners to Pickl’s bold take on FRESH.FAST.FOOD ethos alongside BonBird’s modern fried chicken concept. Both concepts bring a high-energy, sleek, urban dining experience, with Pickl focusing on bold flavours and quality ingredients, and BonBird offering unbeatable value without compromising on taste. Designed to resonate with a new generation of experience-led diners, both brands are entering the market with the aim of shaping Iraq’s growing fast-casual dining landscape.

A strategic step in Yolk Brands’ regional growth

Iraq represents a natural next step in Yolk Brands’ expansion strategy, as the group focuses on achieving broad coverage across the Middle East before entering Europe and Asia. With a growing portfolio of brands and trusted regional partners, Yolk Brands continues to scale with intent, taking UAE-born concepts into new markets while staying true to its original DNA.

Speaking about the expansion, Stephen Flawith, Founder and CEO of Yolk Brands, said:

“Iraq represents an exciting next step in our regional journey. We’re seeing a young, fast-growing consumer base that’s increasingly drawn to brands that feel global in quality, while still being culturally grounded. Partnering again with Al Maysarah Holding allows us to enter the market with confidence, knowing we’re building with people who understand both our brands and the local landscape.”

Yaser Al Rawi, Managing Director of Al Maysarah Holding, said:

“Our work together in Jordan left us impressed with Pickl and BonBird’s clarity of vision and operational excellence. With our deep experience in the Iraqi market, we are confident that both brands are well-positioned to succeed and resonate with local diners. This expansion reflects our shared commitment to introducing world-class concepts while delivering quality and consistency across every location.”

With the first openings planned for Q2 2026, Pickl and BonBird’s arrival in Iraq marks another chapter in Yolk Brands’ regional expansion story, reinforcing the group’s ambition to take homegrown concepts from the UAE to key markets across the Middle East.

About Yolk Brands

Established in 2023, Yolk Brands invests in and operates a growing portfolio of high-quality, industry-leading F&B concepts across 10 countries. The group’s portfolio includes Pickl, BonBird, and Southpour—brands known for their commitment to fresh, innovative dining experiences. Yolk Brands is dedicated to founding, finding, and fostering quality homegrown food concepts, supporting culinary excellence throughout the region.

Al Maysarah Holding Group

Al Maysarah Holding Group was established in 1994 in Iraq, being a diversified business group with over 31 companies mainly focusing on industrial investment it became one of the leaders in Cement, Oil & Gas, Oil Lubricant, F&B, Cooper mining & Real estate in the MENA region, guided by clear vision to become one the biggest in the region, it has grown strength to strength to expand its portfolio to build on our strong foundation, driving growth and innovation across industries.