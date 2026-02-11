RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Shahbandr, the leading e-commerce enabler and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, and Tabby, the financial services app, have announced a strategic partnership to empower online stores with flexible payment options to help them boost sales and accelerate growth.

Under this partnership, businesses on Shahbandr can offer Tabby’s flexible payment options, enhancing the shopping experience and increasing conversion by allowing customers to split purchases into interest-free payments.

Commenting on the partnership, Shady Abdelshaheed, Co-Founder and CEO of Shahbandr, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Tabby, as this marks a significant milestone for Shahbandr merchants. Tabby is highly regarded by customers in the Kingdom. Integrating its solutions into our platform will boost store sales and simplify financial processes. Our vision at Shahbandr is to create a connected and more intelligent e-commerce ecosystem, and this partnership strengthens that mission.”

Abdulaziz Saja, General Manager of Tabby Saudi Arabia, added: "This partnership with Shahbandr allows us to bring Tabby’s flexible payments to thousands of online businesses across Saudi Arabia. With nearly two in three adults already registered on Tabby, Shahbandr merchants can tap into an existing, highly engaged customer base while driving conversion and sustainable growth”.

The integration helps merchants optimize their payment channels while providing shoppers with a seamless and reliable experience. Shahbandr supports entrepreneurs in starting their e-commerce journeys without the need for technical expertise, offering a robust suite of tools including payment integration, shipping and logistics integrations, data analytics, and productivity tools. It also facilitates the digital transformation of traditional brick-and-mortar stores through simple, effective steps.

Today, Shahbandr serves over 20,000 active online stores in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. It recently highlighted its innovation in the sector by expanding its ecosystem to include "Video Commerce" services and "Shahbandr AI" - a generative AI tool that assists merchants in creating marketing content and product descriptions effortlessly.

This partnership is part of a series of strategic alliances by Shahbandr aimed at creating a more integrated and intelligent ecosystem to support the growth of digital commerce in the region, with plans to expand into new markets in the near future.

About Shahbandr:

Shahbandr is a Saudi Arabia headquartered startup that helps online retailers and aspiring e-commerce entrepreneurs launch personalized online stores and marketplaces through a simple, intuitive process. It offers advanced tools powered by AI to help boost sales.

The company was founded by Shady Abdelshaheed (CEO) and Tamer Sharkas (CTO), and currently operates in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, serving over 20,000 stores, and is preparing for regional expansion.

For More Information:

Website: https://shahbandr.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shahbandr

X: https://x.com/ShahbandrApp

Direct Contact: info@shahbandr.com

About Tabby:

Tabby is a financial technology company that helps millions of people in the Middle East to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and Noon, use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is headquartered in Riyadh and serves Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

For More Information: Website: https://tabby.sa/