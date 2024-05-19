London – In an exceptional celebration of excellence and recognition at the iconic House of Lords, SOHAR Port and Freezone has received the RoSPA’s Best New International Entry Award, and the RoSPA’s Gold Sector Award for Health and Safety performance for the period of January 2023 to December 2023 by Lord Bill Jordan, Life President of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

RoSPA is a not-for-profit organization patroned by His Majesty King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom that has worked for more than 100 years to exchange life-enhancing skills and knowledge to reduce serious accidental injuries. The esteemed RoSPA Awards program is celebrating its 68th year as the UK’s largest and most impactful health and safety program. With almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, impacting over seven million employees, they offer a platform to spotlight an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in health and safety.

Commenting on this achievement, Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and DCEO of SOHAR Port, said, "We are honored to receive the Gold Award for Health and Safety 2023 and the Best New International Entrant Award from RoSPA. This recognition reflects our team's and tenants’ dedication and efforts to ensure a safe and healthy work environment. It strengthens our commitment to improving standards, enhancing safety culture, and developing best practices for all stakeholders. We are proud to be part of the international awards community, setting a standard for safety and occupational health excellence."

Rebecca Hickman, CEO of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), expressed her delight in welcoming Sohar Port and Freezone to society. Hickman commended SOHAR Port and Freezone’s exceptional commitment to safety excellence and their efforts to promote a safety culture among the companies within the port and freezone.

In line with this achievement, SOHAR Port and Freezone has signed an MOU agreement with RoSPA to collaborate on occupational safety training and the exchange of expertise. This partnership aims to enhance safety standards and boost operational efficiency, establishing SOHAR Port and Freezone as a benchmark in this field.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro-terminal. With 20 over years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 26,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision. For more information on SOHAR Port and Freezone, visit soharportandfreezone.com