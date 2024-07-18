Tunisia has decided to seek a strategic partner to build the Enfidha deepwater port under an agreement that respects the State's sovereignty, said Minister of Equipment and Housing and acting Transport Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

The deepwater port project will be completed as soon as possible given its strategic importance for Tunisia, she added at a hearing session held Wednesday at the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP).

The project is considered as the first smart port in Tunisia complying with international standards, she indicated, adding that it will help boost Tunisia's other ports by connecting the country with other maritime transport routes around the world.

Zenzri reviewed the stages achieved in the project over the past few years, notably the creation of the Enfidha Port company in 2018 and the the State guarantee to establish a partnership with the private sector.The achievement of this project requires funding of about US$ 1.03 billion, 75% of of which that is US$ 768 million should be provided by the public sector, and US$ 262 million by the private sector to buy equipment.

Tunisia is counting on this port to help reduce transport costs by 15%, save 10 days' sailing time and develop the country as an economic hub for services and transport, in addition to creating 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

