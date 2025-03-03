Muscat: In a move to advance Oman’s maritime sector, H E Dr Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development, has issued Ministerial Decision No 80/2025 to establish Oman Maritime Association. Issued on February 19, 2025 the decision will take effect following its publication in the Official Gazette.

The association aims to improve collaboration, develop expertise and promote sustainable growth in the maritime industry. It will work closely with government agencies while providing advisory services to stakeholders. A key objective is to increase youth participation, ensuring the sector’s long-term development.

Among its initiatives, the association will promote specialised training, professional development and industry awareness. It plans to support young Omanis in entering the maritime sector, fostering future leadership in the field.

A governing board of five to 12 members will oversee operations, with members elected for two-year terms. They may serve up to two consecutive terms before a mandatory break. Funding will come from member subscriptions, event revenues and approved donations.

Industry experts welcomed the initiative. Nasser al Hosni, an economic analyst, said, “Establishment of Oman Maritime Association marks a milestone for the country’s maritime sector. Partnership between government bodies and private stakeholders will lead to greater exchange of expertise, more training opportunities and improved policies that support sustainable growth. Moreover, fostering youth involvement will drive innovation and resilience in the industry, strengthening Oman’s maritime workforce for the future.”

Maritime expert Khalid al Amri echoed Hosni’s views. “Having spent most of my life working on Oman’s waters, I can confidently say that Oman Maritime Association is a much-needed development for both Omani youth and the wider maritime community.”

He added that the association will provide essential support, such as training programmes and more effective policies to protect livelihoods involving maritime activities.

“I’m particularly looking forward to seeing initiatives aimed at improving environmental preservation and safety standards at sea,” Amri said.

