The CMA CGM Iron made a historic call today at CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, becoming the first dual-fuel methanol container vessel sailing to Abu Dhabi.

Through this milestone, AD Ports Group and the CMA CGM Group deepen their cooperation in maritime decarbonisation.

The CMA CGM ship built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries of Korea is a dual-fuel vessel able to run both on conventional and alternative fuels such as bio-methanol and e-methanol.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “The arrival of the CMA CGM Iron dual-fuel container vessel is a sign of things to come in the global maritime industry, where AD Ports Group, under the wise guidance of our UAE leadership, is a leader in developing the infrastructure for a sustainable future, such as the storage and distribution of biofuels. We are committed to providing a viable commercial biofuels infrastructure at Khalifa Port, not only for our shipping customers, but also for clients in our KEZAD economic cities, many of whom are increasingly introducing biofuels in their own operations’’.

Christine Cabau Woehrel, Executive Vice President for Assets and Operations, CMA CGM Group, added, “The arrival of the first dual-fuel methanol vessel at Khalifa Port marks a significant milestone in our journey towards Net Zero Carbon by 2050. It underscores the shared ambition of the CMA CGM Group and AD Ports Group to position CMA Terminals Khalifa Port as a sustainable, cutting-edge infrastructure, delivering optimal service and strengthening its role as a key hub connecting Asia, Africa, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Gulf, and the Indian subcontinent.”

CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, is a strategic partner of AD Ports Group. Aside from CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, which was inaugurated in December 2024 and expanded Khalifa Port’s capacity by 23 percent, the companies are jointly developing a multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo.