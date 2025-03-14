Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology today signed three strategic agreements related to roads, ports, and maritime services.

The step is pursuance of efforts to enhance the quality and efficiency of road infrastructure and develop ports and maritime services.

The agreements were signed by Eng. Said Hamoud Al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

The first agreement, signed with Galfar Engineering and Contracting, includes the implementation of a 30-km long Izki-Nizwa dual carriageway project in A’Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Inked with Manji International Ports, the second agreement aims to boost the ports sector by investing in the design, construction, management, and operation of a port for transporting quarry products in the Wilayat of Shaleem W’Al Halaniyat Islands.

The third agreement deals with devising an investment framework for the operation, management and development of ship supply and crew change activities at Port Sultan Qaboos.

Signed with Omani Integrated Logistic Services (ILS Oman) company, the agreement seeks to achieve the Ministry's plans to develop Omani ports, enhance the role of Port Sultan Qaboos in consolidating the maritime sector and accelerate development at the port by attracting commercial activities that align with the port's primary function as a tourist destination.

