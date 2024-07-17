Doha: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) carried out a new inspection campaign on maritime vessels at Al Wakra Port in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Qatar Tourism.

The campaign aimed at ensuring the maritime vessels meet all the safety and legal requirements of all the entities represented in the campaign.

Maritime professionals from the Ministry of Transport inspected safety and security equipment by making sure they are available and valid, as well as helmsmen’s compliance with all safety instructions as per the laws and regulations in place.

The campaign will contribute to enhancing safety procedures in Qatari waters.

