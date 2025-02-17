Doha, Qatar: Qatar witnessed an impressive growth in its maritime transport sector in the last year. The Ministry of Transport (MoT) completed 11,596 transactions through Maritime Transport Affairs in 2024.

In a recent post on its X platform, MoT stated that it has completed 6,010 transactions in fourth quarter of last year through Maritime Transport Affairs.

The transactions were related to main services such as issuance and accreditation of certificates of competency (C.O.C) for safe manning, naval architect, and marine officer. The main service also includes maritime vessels (ownership transfer, renewal and registration); and foreign vessel engaged in operations in Qatar waters (data modifying and renewal).

Meanwhile 544 transactions were recorded in first quarter of last year; 4,767 in the second quarter and about 275 in the third quarter of 2024.

The maritime transport sector is committed to developing and modernising the sector in line with MoT’s strategic plans aiming at ensuring a safe maritime navigation that meets all safety requirements and obligations and keeping pace with international maritime developments through creative and effective application of international maritime instruments and observation of emerging trends and latest publications.

The sector is working on developing the legal framework for maritime activities, and enhancing the technical and administrative aspects of inspection, examination, control and investigation related to accidents.

With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade, Hamad Port ensures swift and secure cargo handling, saving time and effort and provides exceptional service.

Ruwais Port, Qatar’s northern gateway to trade is strategically located to trade is strategically located to meet the region’s growing demand for trade and commerce. It plays an important role in supporting the economic development of Qatar by facilitating export and import of goods, and providing critical assistance to infrastructure projects in the northern region.

The maritime transport sector works to build bridges of cooperation with various bodies concerned with maritime transport specialisations and involve them in international meetings and workshops.

Recently, the first edition of the Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference and Exhibition was held in Doha. The conference discussed a number of key topics including safe and sustainable shipping, digitalisation and sustainability in the maritime industry, the energy transition in maritime sector and the role of liquefied natural gas, financing technologically advanced and environmentally friendly fleets for the future.

The event saw participation of a group of specialists, experts, and decision-makers from around the world.

The first-of-its-kind event in Qatar aims to enable the country’s ports and logistics sector to keep pace with growth and benefit from global expertise in these fields, contributing to the achievement of MoT’s strategic plan to transform Qatar into a thriving regional trade and logistics hub.

