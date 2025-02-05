Doha: Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference & Exhibition embodies the deep commitment of Qatar to enhance the future of the maritime industry and keep pace with the latest technical and innovative trends that push this industry towards new horizons.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Seatrade Maritime Group Director, Chris Morley said, "The value of collaboration and shared goals has propelled Qatar to the exciting position it is in today: a maritime and energy hub that inspires others, stimulates global opportunity and propels innovation in industrial sectors.

"For us, driving growth in Qatar’s maritime and logistics sectors through our capabilities both in this event and throughout the year in our online news and content platforms is long overdue and we’re delighted to be starting this journey today,” he added.

Meanwhile CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani expressed his confidence that the exhibition will contribute to shaping a promising future for the maritime industries and services sector in Qatar, and achieving the State's vision to transform Qatar into a leading commercial and logistics center in the Middle East, where ports and logistics centers are the main engine of global trade.

He noted, Qatar seeks to play a prominent role in this sector, taking advantage of its strategic location between east and west, its advanced infrastructure, and its close trade relations with the world's largest economies, highlighting that the conference provides a platform to perform this role.

He said that the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) is working to attract foreign direct investment, as it provides exceptional opportunities and advantages for companies seeking to expand their business regionally and globally. He pointed out that the Authority's Marsa Maritime is located in the Umm Alhoul Free Zone, and provides direct access to Hamad port, the largest modern seaport in the world, as it supports Qatar's commitment to diversify its economy, in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Group CEO of Milaha Fahad bin Saad Al Qahtani said, Milaha's efforts are in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to transform Qatar into a global center for trade and logistics services by building an advanced and sustainable infrastructure that enhances the competitiveness of the maritime and logistics sector.

The launch of this edition of Seatrade Maritime comes within the framework of that vision that puts sustainability and innovation at the heart of the development of the maritime sector, describing the exhibition as an appropriate opportunity to exchange experiences and discuss innovative solutions that enhance the future of the maritime transport sector in the region, he added.

Also speaking at the event, Mwani Qatar CEO Captain Abdullah Mohammed Al Khanji noted that Qatar has achieved more progress in infrastructure projects and their quality over the past years, including ports and logistics services, where 7 centers have risen in the quality of infrastructure related to the fields of trade and transport to become in the 19th place globally in the latest edition of the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) for 2023, and also recorded an improvement in the competitiveness and quality of logistics services to become in the 14th place globally, ahead of 16 centers in 2018.

Qatar is ranked 18th in the world in terms of economic competitiveness in foreign trade and 11th in terms of business efficiency, he added.

Neville Bissett, Group CEO of QTerminals said, at QTerminals, “we firmly believe in the power of collaboration to shape the future of the maritime industry. As one of the leading port operators in the region and an international trusted partner, we are proud to be part of an event that will drive conversations on the future of our industry.

QTerminals is an international port operator providing comprehensive handling services for containers, bulk, general cargo, RORO, livestock, offshore supply and cruise ships.

“We manage and operate several state-of-the-art ports and terminals, including the world-class Hamad Port in Qatar, as well as Marsa Port in Qatar.Our international footprint spans multiple business units around the globe, including QTerminals Kramer Rotterdam in the Netherlands, QTerminals Antalya in Türkiye, and QTerminals Olvia in Ukraine,” he added.

One of the most pressing topics in our industry is the transformation of ports into sustainable, green hubs that contribute to a greener future for all. As the world continues to navigate the challenges of the 21st century, it is platforms like these that provide a space for innovation, partnership, and the sharing of ideas that will shape the future of our industry, Bissett said.

