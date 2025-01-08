Old Doha Port has strengthened its position as a premier maritime destination through key international and local partnerships aimed at attracting high-profile maritime events and enhancing Qatar’s yachting appeal.



Old Doha Port CEO Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla told Gulf Times that a key partnership is with Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, established at the Dubai International Boat Show in March 2024.



“This agreement offers reciprocal benefits to marina members, including complimentary docking and discounts at select facilities, aiming to bolster maritime tourism between Qatar and the UAE,” he said, highlighting the port’s proactive approach to fostering global connections.



Al-Mulla noted that they also secured multiple agreements with global yacht companies during the Monaco Yacht Show in September 2023. This, he pointed out, aims to put Old Doha Port firmly on the international yachting map, attracting luxury vessels and solidifying Qatar’s status as a top-tier destination.



He said the port’s collaboration extends to international entities, particularly members of the Superyacht Builders Association such as Azimut-Benetti and Heesen.



According to al-Mulla, these relationships were instrumental in bringing high-profile exhibitors and yachts to the inaugural Qatar Boat Show last year, showcasing the port’s ability to host globally recognised maritime events.



“Through strategic agreements with Yas Marina and other Gulf stakeholders, Old Doha Port has positioned itself as a leader in luxury maritime experiences in the Gulf. These partnerships underscore the port’s commitment to excellence and innovation, aligning with Qatar’s vision to become a global hub for tourism and culture.



“Such efforts elevate the port’s prominence on the international stage while driving the growth of Qatar’s maritime tourism sector,” he said.



Locally, al-Mulla added that Old Doha Port has taken the initiative to unite Qatar's marinas, bringing together Ronautica Middle East (operator of The Pearl Island Marinas), Banana Island Resort Doha, Aura Group (Beefbar Marina), and Resort and Leisure Company WLL (Corinthia Yacht Club, Porto Arabia) through a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding.



He said this agreement aims to offer private yacht owners enhanced benefits, including hassle-free dockage, and access to an array of diverse dining, activities, and other exclusive offerings.

