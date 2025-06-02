Doha, Qatar: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports witnessed a significant growth in May 2025 after registering surge in handling higher container volumes, building materials, livestock and vessels compared to same period in previous year.

The ports saw a 16 percent year-on-year increase in container throughput in May this year. Building materials, livestock, and vessel arrivals rose by 106 percent, 38 percent, and 21 percent respectively compared to May 2024, Mwani Qatar stated in a post on its X platform, yesterday.

The ports received 294 vessels in May 2025. The container handling through the three ports stood at 142,843 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The general and bulk cargo, RORO, livestock, and building materials during the same period accounted for 174,398 tonnes, 6,783 units, 80,396 heads, and 82,745 tonnes respectively in May this year.

Meanwhile in April this year, the ports handled 235 vessels marking a 22 percent rise compared to the same period last year. Container throughput surged by approximately 50 percent, while volumes of livestock and building materials grew by 30 percent and 141 percent respectively.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technologies at Hamad Port boosts the efficiency of Qatar’s maritime facilities and contributes to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

It serves as a cornerstone in strengthening Qatar’s role as a vital regional logistics hub, with the capacity to handle the world’s largest commercial vessels and deliver integrated maritime services that meet the highest global standards.

The maritime transport sector works to build bridges of cooperation with various bodies concerned with maritime transport specialisations and involve them in international meetings and workshops.

Positioned strategically and supported by a rapidly expanding shipping network, Hamad Port, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade enables seamless and secure cargo flow and transshipment operations. This boosts customer experience, unlocks greater growth potential, and strengthens the country’s role as a key commercial and logistics hub in the region.

The 2024/2025 cruise season witnessed the arrival of 87 cruise ships, marking a 19 percent increase compared to the previous season.

This included five additional ships making their first calls to Doha Port and 13 turnaround operations.

The number of cruise visitors during this season exceeded 360,000. Transfer passengers — those beginning or ending their journey in Qatar — accounted for more than 10 percent of total visitors, underscoring the country’s status as a key hub for cruise tourism in the region.

