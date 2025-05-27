Qatar - The signing of the MoU represents a significant advancement in Milaha's mission to redefine logistics and naval support capabilities in the region while contributing to the economic diversification goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.

Milaha, the leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions in the region, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest high-complexity shipbuilding groups, for cooperation in areas such as marine services, project management, and technology integration.



Both parties have expressed a shared intent to explore further opportunities that support Qatar’s national development objectives, particularly in enhancing sovereign capabilities within the maritime sector.



The signing of this MoU represents a significant advancement in Milaha's mission to redefine logistics and naval support capabilities in the region while contributing to the economic diversification goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.



Attending the signing ceremony in Doha on behalf of Fincantieri was Pierroberto Folgiero, its chief executive officer and managing director, and Dario Deste, general manager of the Naval Vessels Division. Representing Milaha were Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani, chairman, and Fahad Saad al-Qahtani, Group chief executive officer.



“The signing of this MoU represents a significant step for Milaha in advancing its strategic objectives as a Qatari company aligned with national priorities," said Fahad Saad al-Qahtani, Milaha Group chief executive officer.



Collaborating with a global leader such as Fincantieri provides access to advanced international expertise while supporting the development of sustainable capabilities within Qatar, he said, adding this partnership will facilitate localisation, promote industrial autonomy, and enable effective knowledge transfer, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.



"Through this agreement, Milaha reaffirms its role as a key contributor to national development and a reliable partner in supporting the country’s long-term maritime ambitions,” according to him.



Folgiero said the agreement marks a further step in the consolidation of Fincantieri’s presence in a region of strategic importance for the development of advanced shipbuilding and maritime services.



"Qatar is a key partner with whom we have built a long-standing relationship. Our collaboration with Milaha reflects our shared ambition to move forward on this path, leveraging our industrial and technological expertise to support the country’s maritime sovereignty and contribute to the goals outlined in Qatar Vision 2030," he added.



For Fincantieri, this agreement strengthens its position as an industrial partner, supporting Qatar’s ambition to build a high-value and self-sufficient maritime sector.



Together, both companies are ideally positioned to contribute to the development of an integrated, competitive, and future-ready maritime ecosystem in the country.

