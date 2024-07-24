Muscat – The search and rescue operation for the missing crew of the Comoros-flagged Prestige Falcon oil tanker, which capsized on July 15, has been called off.

The oil tanker had a crew of 16, but only nine were found alive and one dead, the Maritime Security Centre (MSC) in Oman stated. It did not provide details about the fate of the remaining six crew members.

The Prestige Falcon sank 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the wilayat of Duqm. The Indian Navy deployed the warship INS Teg to rescue nine sailors on July 17 – eight Indians and one Sri Lankan.

‘The tanker is reported to have had a total of 16 crew, including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans,’ the Indian Navy had stated.

The Oman centre confirmed that the sunken ship and any potential impacts on the marine environment will be addressed. They also expressed gratitude and appreciation for all personnel involved in the operations and acknowledged the contribution of the Indian Navy.

