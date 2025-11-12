Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday issued Royal Decree No. 96/2025 establishing the Maritime Buffer Zone Reserve Around Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Governorate of Dhofar.

Article (1) stipulates that a natural reserve named “Maritime Buffer Zone Reserve Around Al Hallaniyat Islands in the Governorate of Dhofar” shall be established and allocated the areas specified in the annex and map attached to the decree.

Article (2) states that the Chairman of the Environment Authority shall issue the regulations and decisions necessary for the enforcement of this decree, in coordination with the relevant departments. These regulations will outline the management of the reserve, the rules governing public access, applicable fees, visiting times, permitted and prohibited activities, and the administrative penalties for violations.

Article (3) provides that the decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall take effect the day following its publication.

