Six projects by Qatari and Qatar-based talent, along with 25 projects from women filmmakers and 14 returning filmmakers.

More than 850 films from 75 countries supported to date through the region’s longest-serving film development initiative.

Doha-Qatar: The Doha Film Institute reaffirmed its dedication to fostering emerging voices in global cinema today at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, unveiling the recipients of its 2024 Spring Grants cycle. A total of 44 films from 17 countries have been chosen for this round of the Middle East region’s enduring film development program, which has backed over 850 diverse projects from 75 countries to date.

Awarded in two cycles—Spring and Fall—the Institute Grants programme is the region’s longest-serving film support initiative that identifies and nurtures first-and second-time filmmakers globally. Seeking out and promoting original voices, the programme aims to develop a community of filmmakers among the Institute’s alumni and encourage creative interaction among artists worldwide. To date, more than 850 film projects from 75 countries have benefited from the programme that supports feature and short narratives, documentaries, essays and experimentals, as well as TV and web series.

In addition to Qatar, recipients of the 2024 Spring Grants include film projects from Algeria, China, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia along with first-time grantees from Malta, South Korea and Tajikistan.

Recipients include 25 women filmmakers and 14 returning grantees, along with six projects from Qatar-based talent, underlining the Institute’s commitment to supporting important voices and the continued evolution of independent cinema from the region and beyond.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha Film Institute, said: “The founding objective of our Grants programme is to build a new collective of authentic voices who bring diversity and depth to the medium of cinema and encourage cross-cultural exchange and dialogue. Our aim is to identify new talent, amplify globally resonant stories and develop a robust ecosystem that nurtures powerful and moving storytelling to help emerging filmmakers realise their creative aspirations.”

“We are proud to present a new slate of captivating projects from across the region and beyond chosen for their innovative filmmaking techniques, reiterating our commitment to nurturing original and independent voices in world cinema. We are particularly excited of the notable presence of female talent, who represent the bold new energy of filmmaking in the Arab world.” She added.

The 2024 Spring Grants recipients are:

MENA – Feature Narrative – Development

Al-Dana (Qatar) by Nora Al-Subai tells the story of a woman in a man's world who embarks on a Pearl Diving adventure to reclaim her freedom, find the famous black pearl, and heal old wounds.

MENA – Feature Narrative – Production

Marie and Jolie (Tunisia, France, Qatar) by Erige Sehiri is the tale of three Ivorian women who rescue a child from the desert to form a complex blended family amidst a country in crisis.

Sound of Silence (Lebanon, France, Greece, UK, Qatar) by Joyce A. Nashawati. Set in 1972, when Greece was under military rule, Alice and Cristina, caught in a police raid on their hippie camp, seek refuge in a monastery, only to discover it harbours a deadly cult led by a ruthless Abbess.

MENA – Feature Narrative – Post-Production

To a Land Unknown (Palestine, UK, Greece, Netherlands, France, Germany, Qatar) by Mahdi Fleifel tells the story of the desperate attempts of two Palestinian cousins stranded in Athens to find a way out of their hopeless environment before it is too late.

Non-MENA – Feature Narrative – Post-Production

Żejtune (Malta, Germany, Qatar) by Alex Camilleri. Mar is determined to claim her family inheritance and leave the small island of Malta behind for good. But an encounter with Nenu, an elderly troubadour, tempts her to rediscover the country she aims to escape.

MENA – Feature Documentary – Experimental/Essay – Development

Flying Elephants (Lebanon, France, Qatar) by Mona Khaouli is a documentary about 64-year-old Lebanese musician, Munir Khauli, whose niece reveals a singular character and a unique, quirky vision of Lebanon through his music.

MENA – Feature Documentary – Production

Flower of the Sands (Morocco, Qatar) by Jaouad Babili follows a woman who runs a café in a fishing village—challenging circumstances in a predominantly male-dominated environment.

Climbing the Mountains (Algeria, France, Germany, Qatar) by Sabrina Chebbi investigates what might happen if trauma is passed on silently from generation to generation.

MENA – Feature Documentary – Post-Production

She Was Not Alone (Iraq, Saudi Arabia, USA, Qatar) by Hussein Al-Asadi chronicles the life of Fatima, a resilient nomadic woman in the disappearing Iraqi marshes amidst the threats of climate change.

Non-MENA – Feature Documentary – Post-Production

Cutting Through Rocks (Iran, Germany, Qatar) by Sara Khaki and Mohammad Reza Eyni is a feature-length documentary in production and is expected to be finished in 2024.

MENA – TV Series – Development

Badr on the Moon (Qatar, Jordan) by Aisha Al-Jaidah and Kholoud Al Ali is about a boy and his robot sidekick who live on the lunar surface and learn all about recycling, energy saving, new technology, and more.

Last Words (Lebanon, Canada, Qatar) by Antoine Waked, depicts a woman with newfound powers to hear the final thoughts of the dead who must use them to survive and protect her immigrant community in Canada from a killer.

MENA – Web Series – Production

El'Sardines (Algeria, France, Qatar) by Zoulikha Tahar. An Algerian marine bioengineer navigates the chaos of her sister's wedding preparations while keeping her impending departure for a sardine-run expedition a secret.

MENA – Shorts – Narrative – Development

Before the Day Breaks (Qatar) by Amal Al-Muftah tells the story of Nour, a young truck driver, who encounters obstacles while delivering an urgent, unusual shipment to Qatar.

MENA – Shorts – Narrative – Production

Little Man (Morocco, France, Qatar) by Hajri Gachouch unfolds the story of a man who persists in carrying out his mysterious project in a drought-stricken village in the Sahara.

MENA – Shorts Documentary – Production

The Star (Lebanon, Qatar) by Ingrid El Zoghby is the transformative journey of a cancer survivor who discovers how her health problems might be linked to her past traumas.

