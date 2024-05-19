Muscat: Revered for its exceptional performance and forward-thinking approach, ahlibank has recently received recognition at the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2024, winning the Corporate Bank of the Year Award. The prestigious award was received by Zaliya Al Balushi, GM – Head of Corporate Banking at ahlibank, at a ceremony held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Organized by MEED, the awards celebrate the best-in-class banking and financial services institutions and individuals for their innovative offerings and commitment to customer excellence. Expect fierce competition with over 200 award entries from over 50 leading bank organizations eager to showcase their innovations in the banking sector, the event carries a global impact on participants who have showcased transformative solutions as exceptional industry icons. In turn, ahlibank was recognized for its outstanding contributions to corporate banking, receiving the award as a testament to its innovative role in the Sultanate of Oman.

Commenting on receiving the award, Zaliya Al Balushi said, "We are honored to have received such a prestigious award; an award that underscores our dedication to serving our corporate customers with excellence. At ahlibank, our innate zeal drives us to go beyond the norm, as we display our portfolio of innovative and personalized solutions. This is one of the many accolades we have received that stand as a testament to the diligent efforts and commitment of our dutiful corporate banking team at ahlibank. Rest assured we will remain committed to driving growth and success for our corporate customers, empowering them to thrive in the dynamic business landscape."

“As we move forward, we pride ourselves in remaining committed to our mission to be the best and preferred choice for our financial partners in the corporate sphere, enabling them to achieve their strategic objectives and maintaining success in the long run,” she added.

ahlibank offers its corporate customers a comprehensive and innovative portfolio of products and services catered to their needs with ease and efficiency. The Corporate Bank of the Year Award attests to the Bank’s diligent efforts and unwavering commitment to be the partner in excellence to all customers. With this accolade, ahlibank will continue to pave its path toward resilient and sustainable growth.