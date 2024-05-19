Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Thakher Development Company, the master developer for the Thakher Makkah project, announced its readiness for the Hajj season by starting the delivery of residential units in the “Novotel Residences Makkah” tower, located approximately 1 km from the Great Mosque (Haram), and also provides easy access to the holy sites.

Designed to meet the needs of Makkah’s visitors, and in particular pilgrims and Umrah performers, the Novotel Residences cultivate a peaceful environment conducive to prayer and reflection, ensuring a truly enriching spiritual experience. This signifies the company's commitment to project delivery in accordance with the established timeline and contributes to attracting and accommodating a larger number of visitors, job creation, and overall economic growth.

Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company: “We at Thakher Makkah emphasize our full commitment to providing high-quality projects in accordance with established timeline, which strengthens our position as a prominent developer in the city of Makkah. Our work is also dedicated to meeting the demands of the real estate market and catering to the needs of visitors”.

Al-Aboudi added: “Thakher Makkah project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million Hajj pilgrims by 2030”.

The project caters to the needs of the real estate market by offering a variety of unites types and sizes, including studios, one-bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom apartments fully furnished. It also features modern facilities that serve residents and contribute to building a comfortable living experience for them, such as gyms and swimming pools.

About Thakher Makkah:

Thakher Makkah by Thakher Development Company is one of the largest and most important projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's vision aims to change the real estate development scene in the Holy City of Makkah by contributing to the city's sustainable development and becoming the preferred destination for visitors.

Thakher Makkah project, valued at 26 billion Saudi riyals, will provide 15,000 direct and 18,000 indirect jobs. The project partakes in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 by enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and enriching their experience. It also aims to promote the city's real estate and economic development and enable those wishing to own a unique property in an integrated community with a vibrant and safe environment, proximity to the Great Mosque, and valuable services.