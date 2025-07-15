Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently signed a sponsorship agreement with the Bahrain Padel Federation to support the Federation Cup under the title of “Khaleeji Federation Cup” between 16th – 19th July 2025, in Padel Kingdom Courts, with the participation of top local players.

The signing ceremony was held at Khaleeji Bank’s headquarters in GFH Tower, Manama, where Mr. Mohamed Abdulla Saleh, Assistant General Manager of legal, regulatory and Corporate Affairs, signed on behalf of the Bank, while Mr. Fahad Fawzi Kanoo, Chairman of the Bahrain Padel Federation, signed for the Federation, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

This sponsorship underscores Khaleeji Bank’s dedication to supporting Bahrain’s youth and sports sector as a key pillar of its corporate social responsibility. It reflects the Bank’s commitment to investing in the future of the youth and national sport, in line with the Kingdom’s vision of promoting sport as an essential driver of social progress, the directives of the wise leadership, and the tireless efforts spearheaded by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, with the follow-up of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohamed Abdulla Saleh, Assistant General Manager of Legal, Regulatory, and Corporate Affairs at Khaleeji Bank, stated: “We are delighted to announce this sponsorship, which embodies Khaleeji Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting national sporting initiatives and enabling the youth to develop their abilities across various sports, particularly Padel, which has witnessed remarkable growth and popularity in recent years. We are confident that the Khaleeji Federation Cup will elevate local competition and reinforce the Kingdom’s position on the regional sporting map, in line with our vision to invest in talent and empower it to achieve sustainable success both locally and internationally.”

On his part, Mr. Fahad Fawzi Kanoo, Chairman of the Bahrain Padel Federation, said: “We are pleased with our partnership with Khaleeji Bank to launch the Khaleeji Federation Cup, an important step towards enhancing padel and attracting more players and fans. This support will enable us to organise a championship that raises standards, provides a platform to discover and refine promising talents, and strengthens Bahrain’s presence regionally and globally in the sport.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' ambitions through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.