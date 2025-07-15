Dubai, UAE – With just two months to go, anticipation is building for the highly awaited Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS) 2025, the region’s premier gathering of banking, fintech, and AI thought leaders. Set to take place on 17-18 September at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, MEBIS 2025 is poised to redefine the conversation around the digital transformation of financial services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

As the banking sector faces rapid technological disruption, MEBIS 2025 promises to deliver actionable insights and powerful connections. This year’s theme, "Banking Reimagined: AI, Innovation & Transformation," will spotlight the transformative role of artificial intelligence, data analytics, automation, and digital identity in reshaping customer experience, security, and operational models.

With momentum accelerating, senior executives and experts from leading banks across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, and beyond have already confirmed their participation. The diverse line-up will include CEOs, CIOs, Chief Innovation Officers, Chief Digital Officers, regulators, and visionary entrepreneurs who will share their strategies, challenges, and success stories on navigating the next wave of banking innovation.

This year’s summit features an exceptional lineup of influential voices shaping the future of banking, including:

Saket Saith, Group Chief Technology and Data Officer, RAKBANK

Abdulla Al-Awadi, Chief Strategy Officer, Kuwait International Bank

Mahendra Dhillon, Chief Operations & Technology Officer, National Bank of Fujairah

Shaarawy Mohamed, Chief Technology & Information Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr – Egypt

Narinder Auluck, Chief Technology Officer, Invest Bank

Dr. Muhammad Fathy, Head of Technology Services & IT Operations Sector, Banque du Caire – Egypt

Olivier Busolini, Group Chief Information Security Officer, Mashreq

Dr. Nasser S.Al-Azwani, Head, Information Technology, Alizz Islamic Bank – Oman

Archana Shetty, Vice President - IT Projects, QNB Group – Qatar

Ledi Lapaj, Director Customer Experience, Bank-al-Etihad – Jordan

Ferenc Böle, Head of IT, National Bank of Oman

Dr Emmanuel Manyonganise, Head of Customer Experience & Digital Transformation, Bank Albilad - Saudi Arabia

Nadeem Khitan, Chief Consumer Banking Officer, Capital Bank of Jordan

Dr. Haidar Almohri, Acting Chief Data and Innovation Officer, Gulf Bank – Kuwait

Shoaib Rizvi, Group Head of Digital Products, Emirates NBD

Islam Nabil Awad, Manager Solutions Architecture - Digital Group, Banque Saudi Fransi - Saudi Arabia

Amna AL-Balushi, Chief Information Security Officer, Bank Nizwa - Oman

“The MENA banking industry is at a pivotal moment where AI and digital innovation are no longer optional—they’re fundamental to future growth and competitiveness,” said Shail Bisht, Regional Director at MEBIS. “MEBIS 2025 is designed to bring together the brightest minds to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and accelerate progress toward a more customer-centric, resilient, and digitally advanced banking ecosystem.”

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic two-day agenda featuring:

Visionary Keynotes: Exploring the promise and pitfalls of AI-driven transformation in banking.

Panel Discussions: Covering topics such as digital payments, open finance, customer centric banking, data driven culture, cybersecurity, and regulatory innovation.

Case Studies & Fireside Chats: Sharing real-world examples of successful AI deployments, digital onboarding, and customer engagement strategies from regional banks.

Networking Opportunities: Enabling delegates to build connections with industry peers, technology providers, and policy makers shaping the future of finance in MENA.

MEBIS 2025 is not just an event, it is a platform where ideas turn into strategies, and strategies turn into real-world impact. As financial institutions navigate challenges like evolving customer expectations, new regulatory frameworks, and heightened cybersecurity risks, the summit provides a timely opportunity to align on best practices and future-proof banking operations.

The event is expected to welcome hundreds of senior decision-makers, innovators, and influencers eager to explore how emerging technologies can deliver business value and better serve the region’s increasingly digital-first population. By highlighting both global trends and local insights, MEBIS 2025 aims to empower the region’s banks to lead rather than follow in the digital revolution.

About MEBIS:

Now in its 16th edition, the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS) stands as the leading annual event that brings together banking professionals and technology innovators to explore the future of financial services in the Middle East and North Africa.