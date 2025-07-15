AlNasrallah: We continuously strive to widen our network of partners for the NBK Rewards Program.

Excellence in providing the best customer banking experience is part and parcel of NBK’s culture.

A 5% NBK Rewards points upon making a KD 100 purchase from Abyat for NBK customers.

Reflecting its commitment to enriching the banking experience of its customers by providing exclusive offers and special rewards, National Bank of Kuwait announced the joining of Abyat, a leading company specialized in retail furnishing and finishing materials, to the NBK Rewards Loyalty Program.

This exciting new partnership brings NBK Credit and Prepaid Cardholders an exclusive opportunity to earn 5% or redeem their NBK Rewards Points on their purchases at Abyat when spending KD 100.

Starting today, NBK customers can enjoy benefits when shopping for furniture at Abyat. Whether renovating or simply refreshing a space, customers now have more reason to shop at Abyat with their NBK Credit or Prepaid Cards.

The earned NBK Rewards points can be fully or partially redeemed for purchases at all participating outlets immediately through POS terminals.

On this occasion, Homoud AlNasrallah SVP – Head of Merchant Business and Customer Loyalty Management commented: “We always strive to strengthen our ties with leading companies across different fields and widen our network of partners within the NBK Rewards Program, as we hope to elevate and enrich our customers’ banking experience and enhance the rewards and benefits when they use their NBK Credit and Prepaid Cardholders at their favorite outlets. Therefore, We’re thrilled to welcome Abyat to the NBK Rewards Program. This partnership is a reflection of our commitment to giving NBK customers more value from the brands they already love - and Abyat is a household name when it comes to home solutions in Kuwait.”

AlNasrallah also highlighted that to benefit from this offer, customers simply need to spend KD 100 or more using their NBK Credit or Prepaid cards in-store at Abyat.

The 5% NBK Rewards points will be automatically credited to the rewards center, making home shopping even more rewarding.

The NBK Rewards Program is Kuwait’s largest loyalty program, offering unmatched savings and benefits across more than 800 partner outlets from retail and dining to entertainment and health and wellness centers.​​​​