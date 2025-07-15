Arab Finance: Mountain View has signed a new partnership with Core Livings to expand and further develop rental services next year across Mountain View’s various communities in Cairo and Ain Sokhna, according to a press release.

This partnership aims at reshaping the residential experience and transforming it into a smart and sustainable ecosystem, paving the way to launch a seamless and integrated experience for customers.

Core Livings is the official and exclusive digital partner for resale services across all Mountain View projects and for rental services in the Ras El Hekma project.

The platform provides advanced digital experience for managing rental and resale operations within Mountain View’s communities. It helps users, whether owners or tenants, to explore available units through interactive tools that allow comparisons based on budget and location.

Moreover, Core Livings enables users to complete bookings, rentals, and resale transactions without intermediaries. This integrated system contributed to making Mountain View’s communities more vibrant and connected.

Ahmed El Morsy, Chairman of Core Livings, said: “Core Livings aims to simplify the coastal living experience through advanced digital solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s generation. We believe the future lies in merging technology with traditional real estate services, which is why we’ve developed an end-to-end platform enabling users to manage the full rental and resale process without intermediaries.”

El Morsy added: “This collaboration with Mountain View reflects our shared vision of creating connected residential communities. We look forward to expanding our services to cover all of the company’s projects in East and West Cairo, as well as along the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts, contributing to positioning Egypt as a technologically advanced real estate destination in the region.”

This agreement represents another milestone in integrating technology into urban community management and delivering an enhanced residential experience that meets the clients’ expectations.

It also places Mountain View at the forefront of real estate developers investing in innovative digital solutions that shape the future of Egypt’s property market.

Mountain View has a diverse portfolio of over 20 projects across East and West Cairo, as well as along the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts.

