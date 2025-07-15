Dubai, UAE – AVENEW Development announced the launch of MODO, the first phase of its over AED 1.3 billion flagship project, AVENEW 888. This groundbreaking project represents a new era of urban living in Dubai South, creating a place where residents can truly live, grow, and feel at home.

AVENEW 888 is where every detail celebrates harmony, wellbeing, connection, and security. This visionary development embodies a lasting vitality that redefines urban living in one of Dubai's most promising strategically developing districts. Located in the rapidly expanding Dubai South residential district – one of the city's largest and most promising development zones – AVENEW 888 enjoys an enviable position just minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport, a major hub driving the area's expansion. This dynamic neighborhood integrates residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, offering a prime location for those seeking a modern way of living.

Dubai South is anchored around the airport and features large-scale city projects, including a 70-meter-wide main road running from east to west with a central light rail train system designed and a dedicated metro station designed to connect the entire district seamlessly.

Spread across five architecturally distinct buildings, AVENEW 888 offers a dynamic blend of wellbeing, connection, and modern elegance. With the launch of MODO, AVENEW sets the tone for a new generation of living where thoughtfully designed residences, expansive green spaces, and vibrant communal areas come together to create a truly integrated lifestyle experience.

MODO will consist of 217 units, including stylish 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as 2 and 3-bedroom duplexes. These refined living spaces blend comfort with modern sophistication, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that flood interiors with natural light and spacious balconies with panoramic views.

The project offers residents a private space to engage in endless activities, blending tranquility with dynamic living. Amenities include:

Wellness & Recreation : Indoor and outdoor gyms, half basketball court, ping pong table, and two large adult pools with comfortable seating areas

Family-Friendly Spaces : Dedicated children's pool, kids' play areas, and safe recreational zones

Community Living : BBQ zones, amphitheatre, social hubs, and winding paths through carefully crafted green landscapes

Pet-Friendly Environment : Dedicated dog park with spacious, well-maintained zones for play and exercise

Commercial Convenience: Curated selection of retail stores and services seamlessly integrated throughout the complex

"AVENEW 888 reflects our commitment to crafting forward-thinking communities that put people and wellness at the heart of design," said Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development. "Through innovative design, premium amenities, and a focus on connection and wellbeing, we're setting new standards for what modern urban living should be. MODO marks the beginning of a transformative journey that will reshape how people experience home in Dubai South."

With prices starting at AED 800,000, AVENEW 888 offers exceptional value. The community will unfold in three thoughtfully planned phases, with MODO laying the foundation for a lifestyle that’s connected, inspiring, and future-focused. The remaining two phases will be unveiled soon, each building upon the vision introduced in this debut release.

About AVENEW Development

Avenew Development is more than real estate—it’s about curating a lifestyle where comfort and finesse live together in harmony to create timeless memories. Founded and born in Dubai in 2024, Avenew was co-founded by Rasha Hassan with a vision to craft homes that elevate everyday living. We believe a home is more than just a space—it’s where life’s finest moments unfold. That’s why we design with intention, creating refined, high-end communities where luxury feels effortless and every detail enhances the way people live, connect, and unwind. At Avenew, we shape more than residences; we create experiences. Our developments are a seamless blend of sophistication and warmth, ensuring that every home isn’t just lived in —it’s cherished. With a deep commitment to redefining modern comfort, Avenew is setting new standards for inspired living in Dubai—one exceptional home at a time.