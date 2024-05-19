Cairo, Egypt: Infinity, Egypt's leading renewable energy company and electric vehicle charging provider, is extremely proud to announce its strategic partnership with Mansour MG Automotive, the exclusive official importer of the MG in Egypt. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the adoption of electric vehicles across the country.

The partnership between Mansour MG Automotive and Infinity entails several key benefits, ensuring the best charging experience for MG4 EV owners. Mansour MG Automotive, holding the exclusive official importer status for the MG brand in Egypt, will engage in close collaboration with Infinity. Together, they will pursue common goals, with a primary focus of boosting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) throughout the nation.

As part of the partnership, Mansour MG Automotive will offer exciting charging options for all MG4 EV customers. They can either get access to the exclusive, tailor-made, point-based Infinity pre-paid charging card or opt to install a home charger free of cost at their residences instead. The exclusive points card offers free charging sessions for up to 40,000 KM at any of Infinity's AC and DC charging stations. Infinity’s comprehensive network ensures convenient and reliable charging options for MG 4 EV owners nationwide. Through such offerings, Infinity aims to improve the accessibility of charging infrastructure and facilitate the smooth transition to electric mobility for customers across Egypt.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity EV Division, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We look forward to joining forces with Mansour MG Automotive, in spearheading the widespread adoption of electric vehicles throughout Egypt. This partnership synergizes Infinity's unparalleled expertise in sustainable energy solutions with Mansour MG's formidable position in the automotive industry, empowering us to transform the EV landscape."

Celebrating 100 years of automotive excellence, Mansour MG Automotive launched their first-ever electric vehicle in the Egyptian market, the MG 4 EV. This launch marks a significant milestone for MG, ushering in an era of environmentally friendly electric mobility in Egypt, aligning with global trends to preserve the climate and reduce pollution. The debut of the MG 4 EV coincided with the global celebration of MG's centennial anniversary, highlighting the brand's illustrious history and its enduring popularity worldwide. Mansour MG Automotive, as the exclusive official importer of MG in Egypt, has been instrumental in introducing this groundbreaking vehicle to the Egyptian market.

About Infinity

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in Egypt that develops clean energy solutions across all sectors and scales. Infinity harnesses different resources for power generation – solar, wind and waste-to-energy, and develops other technologies such as green hydrogen, water desalination and electric vehicle (EV) charging grids and solutions, as well as complementary technologies such as battery storage and transmission grids.

In 2020, Infinity along with its partner Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), established Infinity Power, which is now the world’s fastest growing and Africa’s largest pure play renewable energy provider – focusing on solar and on-shore wind technologies. The company brings together both founding companies’ strong track records of developing and operating renewable energy assets with a substantial operational portfolio across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal, Infinity Power aims to have 10GW of operational renewable energy projects by 2030. Infinity group shareholders include Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).