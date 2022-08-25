muvi Cinema will be a key anchor, and footfall driver, in Al Mishraq

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City has signed an agreement with muvi Cinemas, Saudi Arabia’s homegrown cinema brand and the country’s largest theatre operator, to open a new cinema experience in the recently announced central zone of the City, Al Mishraq.

muvi Cinemas in Al Mishraq will offer eight screens, including a 500-seat Dolby cinema, a 100-seat muvi SUITES VIP cinema experience, and a 300-seat muvi boutique-themed cinema. There will be expansive lobby areas which can host corporate functions and gala events. A fresh and healthy eating café will cater to both cinema guests and the general public.

The agreement with muvi Cinemas reflects efforts to bring a wide range of entertainment and leisure experiences to the City, with the City supporting the aims of Saudi Vision 2030 to enrich the Kingdom’s entertainment industry. Appealing to 18,000 residents and many visitors of the City, the popular cinema brand will drive footfall to Al Mishraq, benefiting the surrounding retail shops.

Adon Quinn, CEO of muvi Cinemas, said: “We are extremely thrilled for muvi Cinemas to be selected as the cinema exhibitor at Al Mishraq. As a homegrown company, leading the market share in both screen count and box office, it is a continuation of our expansion plans to offer our outstanding cinemas and experiences to capture the imagination of the nation. We are working hard to deliver a unique experience that supports such a prestigious and innovative development.”

David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “The agreement to bring muvi’s new cinema to Al Mishraq aligns with our goal to provide unique experiences for the residents and visitors of the City. The cinema will provide an opportunity to showcase Saudi culture and visual art.”

For more information on leasing and partnerships, please contact the team at City@misk.org.sa

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will be the first of its kind in the world and is located in Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa, on an area spreading over ​​3.4 square kilometers.

About Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City:

His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk”, recently announced the launch of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City. The vision for the City is to serve as model for the development of the non-profit sector globally and as an incubator for youth and volunteer groups as well as local and international institutions. The City will contribute to achieving the goals of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk” in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining non-profit work in its internal operational concept and in terms of opportunities and youth training programs it will provide. In addition, the project will provide services that contribute to creating an attractive environment for all beneficiaries of the City’s offerings.

Details surrounding development phases and progress of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will be announced in the coming months.

https://mohammedbinsalmancity.misk.org.sa

About muvi Cinemas:

The cinema of choice for many Saudis, Muvi Cinemas is growing its footprint throughout the Kingdom, providing unique movie experiences attuned to the national culture of Saudi Arabia since its establishment in 2019.