Kamil Al-Awadhi, Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East at International Air Transport Association (IATA), expects passenger traffic in the UAE and Gulf countries to grow by 4 percent annually from 2024 to 2030.

Speaking at the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit, convening in Dubai from 2nd to 4th June 2024, Al-Awadhi attributed this uptrend to the region's long-term vision and infrastructure to accommodate growth, citing the new Al Maktoum Airport announcement for expansion, the opening of a new airport in Kuwait within a year, and upcoming project announcements from Saudi Arabia.