SHARJAH: Sharjah Airport achieved new growth milestones in the first quarter of 2025, welcoming over 4.5 million passengers, an 8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, further solidifying its position as one of the region’s leading air travel hubs and a preferred destination for passengers from around the world.

The airport also recorded more than 27,000 aircraft movements, handled over 52,000 tonnes of cargo, and processed an additional 3,000 tonnes through sea-air cargo operations. These figures reflect the diversity of operations, the efficiency of the airport’s infrastructure, and its ability to keep pace with the growing demand for air transport and logistics services.

Sharjah Airport reported exceptional growth in its private aviation sector during Q1 2025, with a 26.4 percent increase in private aircraft movements compared to the previous year. Passenger traffic through private aviation also rose by 20 percent, driven by the services of Gama Aviation, a leading provider of ground handling services for private jets, which continues to deliver comprehensive and high-end services.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), stated that these results reflect the SAA’s ambitious strategy and continuous efforts to establish Sharjah Airport among the top five regional airports by enhancing operational efficiency, expediting procedures, and expanding its network of destinations and flights.

He added that the sustained growth in passenger numbers, aircraft movements, and cargo volumes highlights the increasing trust placed in Sharjah Airport by airlines, strategic partners, the logistics sector, and passengers who consider it a leading model for comfortable and safe air travel.

Ali Salim Al Midfa also emphasised that the SAA remains committed to providing integrated services that meet the highest quality standards, contributing to enhanced operational performance and offering a seamless and distinguished travel experience.

He expressed confidence in the continuation of positive growth across all sectors, especially with the ongoing expansion projects, which are expected to increase the airport’s capacity to over 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027, supporting Sharjah’s ambitions and reinforcing the airport’s position as a key strategic hub within the regional and global aviation networks.

Sharjah Airport Authority continues to advance its comprehensive development vision aimed at driving growth in passenger numbers by investing in the latest technological innovations and adopting smart systems. These efforts ensure a smoother, more seamless travel experience that aligns with the best global practices in the aviation sector.