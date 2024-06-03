Emaar reveals an AED 1.5-billion-dirham investment to expand Dubai Mall, introducing 240 new luxury retail and dining options.

The upcoming development will significantly enhance the mall, which had 105 million visitors in 2023.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Emaar Properties has announced a monumental expansion of Dubai Mall, which will include 240 new luxury stores and food and beverage outlets. This project represents an investment of 1.5 billion dirhams, and the contractor is already mobilising on-site.

Announcing the impressive enhancement, Mohamed Alabbar stated, "The new Dubai Mall expansion is a great addition to one of the most visited sites in the world. We extend our gratitude to our esteemed guests and loyal customers, as well as our partners, retailers, and government authorities for their unwavering support. This expansion reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to remain at the forefront of global innovation and culture, further solidifying our city's position as a top global destination."

In 2023, Dubai Mall became the most visited place on Earth achieving a new attendance record with 105 million visitors, a 19% increase from the previous year, coupled with exceptionally strong sales.

The momentum continues in 2024, as Dubai Mall remains a global retail and leisure icon, offering innovative experiences while maintaining high customer satisfaction ratings.

About Dubai Mall

Inaugurated in 2008, Dubai Mall is the epicentre of modern retail and leisure in Dubai. It is the world's second largest shopping malls, measuring an impressive 1.2 million

square metres. It has more than 1,200 retail outlets, including two anchor department stores, Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale's, along with over 200 international dining experiences. Its wide range of entertainment and leisure attractions include the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Reel Cinema’s impressive 24-screen-cineplex, KidZania Dubai, Play DXB, Dubai Ice Rink, Ekart and Zabeel Sports District. These attractions, added to Fashion Avenue, which was inaugurated in 2018, further confirms Dubai Mall’s reputation as a symbol of luxury and innovation, contributing to Dubai's international reputation as a prime tourist destination.

About Emaar Malls Management (LLC)

Emaar Malls Management (LLC) manages some of the most iconic malls,

entertainment, and community-integrated retail centres in the Middle East, including its flagship asset Dubai Mall, the world’s most visited mall, and Dubai Hills Mall, the leading lifestyle destination in Dubai Hills Estate.

Emaar Malls Management (LLC) (Emaar Malls) also manages Souk Al Bahar, an

Arabesque style dining and entertainment development in Downtown Dubai; Dubai Marina Mall, a lifestyle shopping mall for residents and visitors of the Dubai Marina community; and Gold & Diamond Park, a shopping destination dedicated to gold and

jewellery. In addition to other Emaar community malls: Arabian Ranches, Springs Souk, Meadows Village Meadows Souk, and several others.

Emaar Malls Management assets are developed as an integral part of the master plan developments of Emaar Properties, and, therefore, are strategically located in key areas of Dubai that benefit from favourable socio-economic demographics and increasing tourism.

