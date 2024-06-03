Agreement broadens seamless travel between a range of destinations across North Africa

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways and Royal Air Maroc are set to work more closely together for the benefit of their customers after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost commercial and operational ties.

The agreement reflects a dedication to exploring enhanced cooperation, aiming to offer travellers expanded choices, superior services, and added value, all while fostering sustainable aviation.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "This agreement covers a broad range of activities from exploring the expansion of existing codeshare arrangements to cover more domestic routes in Morocco and Africa, to looking at developing existing frequent flyer programme co-operation, and exploring collaborations on ground handling, maintenance and engineering."

Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Air Maroc: “We are very proud to establish this important partnership with Etihad Airways, which aligns with our ambition to further enhance our connectivity and continue offering our passengers a more optimised and seamless travel experience through our respective hubs.”

The existing codeshare agreement gives customers of both airlines enhanced connectivity to destinations across each other’s networks, between Morocco and the UAE as well, beyond Casablanca into Africa and beyond Abu Dhabi. The agreement enables guests to book their entire journey on a single ticket and have their baggage checked through seamlessly to their end destination.

-Ends-

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for three consecutive years since 2022. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Royal Air Maroc

Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc, present in Africa since its creation in 1957, is a leading airline in the continent. Royal Air Maroc has a young fleet of around 50 planes and connects Morocco’s main airports to more than 80 airports around the world.

In July 2023, Royal Air Maroc embarked on a journey toward a new dimension by signing a 2023–37 program contract with the government. The objective is to elevate Royal Air Maroc’s positioning from regional operator to global carrier, quadruple its current fleet to 200 aircraft and ensure the transportation of 32 million passengers per year by 2037.

By joining oneworld in 2020, Royal Air Maroc was the first African company to be part of this prestigious alliance. The partnership with oneworld, which includes the most beautiful world references in air transport, allows Morocco to connect with a network of more than 520 million travelers and 900 destinations in 170 countries.