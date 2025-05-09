Riyadh, KSA – The Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery (SSDDS), the leading professional organization for dermatologists in Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sanofi, a global leader in innovative healthcare. This strategic partnership aims to enhance dermatological care in the Kingdom and aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote innovation and excellence in healthcare.

The MoU signifies a collaborative effort to strengthen the role of SSDDS through active partnerships between public and private sectors. The agreement will focus on improving care for chronic and immunological skin diseases—particularly Type 2 inflammatory conditions like atopic dermatitis, which affects up to 20% of children in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Ministry of Health, dermatological conditions are among the top reasons for specialist clinic visits, with around 12% of primary healthcare center patients experiencing skin-related issues. Common conditions include atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, acne, and infectious diseases. These disorders often carry a significant psychological and social burden, especially among youth. The rise in allergic skin conditions due to environmental and climatic factors further highlights the need for heightened awareness and innovative treatment approaches.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by key stakeholders from the healthcare sector and Sanofi representatives.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Akeel, President of SSDDS, commented: "We are excited to launch this partnership with Sanofi. This collaboration will support medical education, promote scientific research, and enhance clinical practices across the Kingdom. It will empower Saudi dermatologists to remain at the forefront of global advancements and deliver optimal care to their patients."

Preeti Futnani, MCO Lead and Specialty Care General Manager for Greater Gulf at Sanofi, added: "At Sanofi, we believe that strong partnerships with national scientific bodies are key to sustainable innovation. Through our collaboration with SSDDS, we aim to expand access to advanced treatments and strengthen patient support programs such as ‘My Journey with Dupilumab,’ ultimately improving patient outcomes and experiences."

As part of the partnership, SSDDS and Sanofi will jointly launch certified training programs, organize scientific conferences, and conduct specialized workshops. The initiative also includes public awareness campaigns and a focus on digital transformation to improve diagnostic capabilities and healthcare service delivery.

This landmark agreement underscores the shared commitment of SSDDS and Sanofi to improving dermatological health and building a more resilient, innovative healthcare ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.