Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight, a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Uganda, represented by the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U), to support the country’s national digital transformation ambitions.

The signing ceremony, held at the State House Uganda in Kampala, was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as part of his official State visit to Uganda. Also in attendance were H.E Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Abdullah Hassan Obaid AlShamsi, UAE Ambassador to Uganda, and Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, Executive Director of NITA-U, who signed the MoU on behalf of Uganda.

Presight was represented by Sheik Muhammad Shameen Hosenbocus, Vice President of Africa and LATAM, and Mohammed AlMheiri, Chief Business Officer, Public Safety & Security.

This landmark agreement underscores Presight’s growing presence across the African continent and reflects its commitment to bringing world-class Applied AI solutions to support sustainable, inclusive digital transformation.

The MoU outlines the framework for close collaboration between Presight and NITA-U on high-priority digital transformation initiatives aligned with Uganda’s National Development Plan III. Key areas of focus include:

Strengthening Uganda’s National Cyber Security infrastructure

Enhancing Government Cloud Services and Electronic Government Systems

Optimizing Government Procurement for ICT services and solutions

Conducting feasibility studies and providing cost assessments for identified projects

Creating local employment opportunities during project implementation

As part of the agreement, NITA-U will lead the identification and coordination of priority projects and establish a Technical Steering Committee comprising officials from NITA-U, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED), and other relevant ministries. Presight on the other hand, will provide the technical expertise, conduct project feasibility assessments, and collaborate with stakeholders to drive effective execution.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented: “We’re proud to join hands with the Government of Uganda in this pivotal partnership. At Presight, we strongly believe in the power of Applied AI to solve national challenges and uplift communities. This MoU is proof of our commitment to empowering African nations with cutting-edge digital tools that accelerate economic development, foster digital sovereignty, and create tangible value for citizens.”

Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, Executive Director of NITA-U, commented: “At NITA-U, we’re driven by a vision of a digitally empowered government and society. This collaboration with Presight will enhance our capacity to implement smart, secure, and citizen-centric solutions. We welcome Presight’s expertise and look forward to leveraging this partnership to unlock new levels of efficiency in public service delivery.”

This partnership marks another milestone in Presight’s commitment to enabling data-driven governance and infrastructure development across Africa, aligning with its national digital strategies to deliver impact at scale.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.