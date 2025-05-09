Dubai, UAE: Presight, a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, is proud to announce its participation as the “AI Industry Leader” sponsor at the highly anticipated Dubai FinTech Summit 2025, taking place from 12–13 May at Madinat Jumeirah. The event, which showcases transformative fintech applications and innovations, will see Presight championing its unique philosophy of “Applied Intelligence Today”, demonstrating how AI is shaping the future of finance in the UAE and beyond.

The UAE’s AI finance market is undergoing rapid expansion, projected to grow from $625 million in 2023 to $4.7 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 25.1%. This growth underscores the rising importance of AI in transforming how financial institutions manage risk, deliver services, and remain competitive on a global scale.

Presight’s presence at the summit will spotlight its role in enabling this transformation. With a focus on Applied Intelligence, the company empowers regulators and financial institutions with secure, scalable AI solutions that drive resilience, compliance, and operational efficiency.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented: “Presight’s presence at Dubai FinTech Summit 2025 reinforces our role as a catalyst for digital transformation in finance. AI is not just a tool — it’s becoming the foundation upon which modern financial ecosystems are built. At Presight, we’re delivering AI that is actionable, trusted, and ethical.

Our fintech solutions help institutions stay ahead of fraud, meet stringent regulatory requirements, and automate complex operations — all while delivering superior customer experiences. This summit provides a powerful platform to demonstrate how Presight is accelerating the UAE’s fintech ambitions and supporting its emergence as a global leader in intelligent financial services.”

Presight offers a suite of specialized solutions designed for the evolving needs of financial services, including:

AI-Powered Risk & Compliance Tools – For detecting financial fraud, anomalies, and regulatory risks in real time.

– For detecting financial fraud, anomalies, and regulatory risks in real time. Digital Audit & Governance Solutions – Enabling faster, more transparent governance with AI-accelerated audits.

– Enabling faster, more transparent governance with AI-accelerated audits. Financial Forensics & Analysis – Providing investigative depth into suspicious activity across complex datasets.

– Providing investigative depth into suspicious activity across complex datasets. Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions – Combatting financial crimes by leveraging deep-link analysis, advanced risk-scoring, and multi-platform data integration to ensure end-to-end threat detection, compliance, and security.

– Combatting financial crimes by leveraging deep-link analysis, advanced risk-scoring, and multi-platform data integration to ensure end-to-end threat detection, compliance, and security. Hyper-Personalised Client Intelligence – Leveraging behavioural data, market signals, and transaction history to deliver real-time personalisation and next-best-product recommendations for relationship managers and digital channels.

– Leveraging behavioural data, market signals, and transaction history to deliver real-time personalisation and next-best-product recommendations for relationship managers and digital channels. AI-Augmented Onboarding & Credit Decisioning – Automating KYC, document analysis, and credit assessment using domain-specific models to improve speed, accuracy, and user experience across retail and institutional segments.

Additionally, Presight’s leadership will be featured in key speaking slots throughout the event:

12 May 2025, Plenary Stage 2 – Fireside Chat 13:00 PM – 13:20 PM Speaker: Xiaoyin Yang, Chief Solutions Officer, Presight Topic: “Presight & the Future of AI: Transforming Finance and Beyond Through Human-Centric Innovation”

12 May 2025, Innovation Stage 1 – Keynote Address Time: 2:20 PM – 2:40 PM Speaker: Andrew Reakes, Director – Financial Services, Presight Topic: “Revolutionizing Financial Services: Unlocking the Power of AI and GenAI”

13 May 2025, Innovation Stage 2 – Panel Discussion Time: 10:30 AM – 11:10 AM Speaker: Andrew Reakes, Director – Financial Services, Presight Topic: “Harnessing Digital Transformation to Boost Business Agility and Growth”



Presight invites financial leaders, regulators, and fintech innovators to engage with its team during the summit and explore how AI can fast-track their digital agendas.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.