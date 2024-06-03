Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), with the presence of Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, congratulated Aysha Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President & Deputy Manager- Innovation Ecosystem at DEWA Innovation Centre, for winning the Future Women Energy Leaders Award 2024 by Women in Renewable Alliance. This is in recognition of her efforts in including women and youth in climate work and renewable energy, and encouraging them to find innovative and sustainable solutions.

“This new accomplishment consolidates DEWA’s journey and the contribution of Emirati women in the field of energy, especially clean and renewable energy. It also highlights DEWA’s effective contribution in supporting the UAE’s efforts to widen the participation of women and youth to play an important role in accelerating energy transition and achieve comprehensive sustainable development. Thanks to the empowerment of women initiated by our wise leadership, the UAE has a lot of distinguished and inspiring female talents and leaders who have achieved notable successes both nationally and internationally. They have proven to be capable of handling responsibility, competition and leadership. They hold positions of responsibility in various aspects of national work with excellence and competency. They continue to prove their worth in winning more prestigious local and international awards and accolades, and raising the nation’s flag in international forums,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Aysha Alremeithi expressed her gratitude to the top management at DEWA as they spare no effort to provide an encouraging and positive work environment. She highlighted DEWA’s investment in the latest disruptive technologies to enhance the participation of women and youths in the energy sector. DEWA provides all the necessary support to ensure our perseverance in achieving more success and excellence.

