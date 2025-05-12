Cairo, Egypt — Nawy, Africa’s largest proptech platform, has raised $52 million in Series A equity funding to scale its operations, enhance its technology stack, and accelerate regional expansion. The round was led by Partech, with participation from e& Capital, March Capital Investments (MCI), Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures (VKAV), Endeavor Catalyst, Development Partners International (DPI) Venture Capital via the Nclude Fund, VentureSouq (VSQ), Outliers, HOF Capital, and Plug and Play and MENA’s leading alternative investment firm, Shorooq.

In addition, Nawy secured $23 million in debt financing from some of Egypt’s largest banks and financial institutions, dedicated exclusively to fueling the company’s rapidly growing mortgage offering.

Founded in Egypt in 2019 by Mostafa El-Beltagy, Abdel-Azim Osman, Ahmed Rafea, Mohamed Abou Ghanima, and Aly Rafea, Nawy has rapidly grown into Africa’s largest real estate technology company. Its platform transforms how people buy, sell, invest, finance, and manage properties. Nawy's expanding product portfolio includes Nawy Now (“Move Now, Pay Later” mortgage financing), Nawy Shares (fractional ownership), Nawy Unlocked (property finishing, asset management, and rental monetization), and Nawy Partners (empowering brokerages with exclusive tools, tech-driven sales enablement, and enhanced commissions).

The company closed 2024 with more than $1.4 billion Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and a monthly user base exceeding one million. Over the past four years, Nawy's revenue in U.S. dollar terms has grown more than 50-fold, even as the Egyptian pound lost 69% of its value.

Nawy by the Numbers (2024):

$1.4B+ Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)

1M+ monthly users

50x revenue growth in 4 years in USD despite 69% EGP devaluation

In just four years, Nawy has not only scaled massively, it has consistently outperformed the market, setting a new benchmark for growth in real estate.By scaling fast and adapting even faster, the company turned volatility into momentum and built one of the most resilient growth stories in MENA proptech.

“This investment is a major leap forward—fueling our expansion, accelerating the transformation of our products using AI, and starting our mission to reinvent how real estate works across MENA and beyond,” said Mostafa El-Beltagy, Co-Founder and CEO of Nawy.

A Full-Stack Ecosystem for Real Estate

What began as a listings platform has grown into a full-stack ecosystem reshaping how real estate works in the region. Today, Nawy’s product lines include:

Nawy Now – A licensed mortgage solution offering faster approvals and “Move Now, Pay Later” flexibility.

Nawy Shares – Egypt’s first off-plan fractional ownership product, opening up premium real estate investment to a broader audience.

Nawy Unlocked – Nawy kicked off 2025 with the acquisition of ROA, a home finishing and asset management platform. The business has been rebranded as Nawy Unlocked, helping owners refurbish, monetize, and rent out idle or unfinished units to unlock asset value.

Nawy Partners – A B2B platform enabling 3,000+ brokerages to close deals smarter with full visibility on the market’s live inventory, direct access to developers, tech-driven sales tools, better commissions & flexible payouts.

Each product tackles a different real estate friction point, from buying and financing to investing, asset management, and brokerage enablement. Together, they form a connected ecosystem that empowers users at every stage of the property journey and positions Nawy to scale seamlessly across the MENA region.

Positioned for Regional Growth

The MENA region is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most promising real estate markets, driven by rapid economic growth, increasing urbanization, and a young, tech-savvy population. With ongoing investments in infrastructure and real estate development, the region is seeing growing demand for both residential and commercial properties, creating substantial opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on one of the most dynamic markets in the world.

With its Series A investment, Nawy is scaling its vision to reshape the real estate experience across Egypt, the wider MENA region, and beyond, using technology to bring transparency, accessibility, and efficiency to an industry long overdue for change.

The new capital will be used to:

Expanding on the new verticals in Egypt

Enter new MENA markets

Reinvent and grow the Nawy products with an AI first approach

"We’re excited to support Nawy as they build the foundation for a modern, tech-driven real estate experience,” said Tidjane Deme, General Partner at Partech. “Their team has deep market insights, coupled with ambitious regional expansion plans and exceptional execution, positioning them as the clear proptech champion in Africa and the Middle East.”

A Turning Point for Real Estate in MENA

This round marks more than just a funding milestone, it signals the rise of a new real estate infrastructure built for today’s buyer, broker, and developer. Nawy is leading the charge to digitize the industry, unlock liquidity, and bring trust, speed, and transparency to a historically fragmented sector.

