Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the latest millionaire as part of the 8th edition of its Misk Savings Account, continuing its commitment to rewarding responsible saving and empowering customers across Qatar.

Mr. Sultan Ali Al-Obaidli was named the newest Misk Millionaire following a draw held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB representatives. To celebrate the milestone, the winner was welcomed at QIB’s Al Sadd Branch, where he received the grand prize of QAR 1 Million.

The 8th edition of QIB’s Misk Account features the largest prize pool in Qatar, totalling QAR 17.4 million. This edition will reward 858 customers with exciting prizes, offering more opportunities to win than ever before. The number of grand prize winners of QAR 1 million has increased from 4 to 6, with the millionaire’s draw now scheduled every two months. Additionally, the number of monthly winners of the QAR 50,000 prize has risen from 4 to 6, while 15 customers will continue to win QAR 10,000 each on a weekly basis.

Commenting on the win, Mr. Sultan Ali Al-Obaidli said: “I’m excited to see QAR 1 Million in my account, and I’m proud to be the youngest Misk Millionaire. I was surprised to be able to enter the draw and win the grand prize with the small amount I saved. The Misk Account has really motivated me to build saving habits. I’m grateful to QIB for launching such an inspiring and rewarding product, and for this unforgettable moment today. I encourage everyone to open a Misk Account for an opportunity to win.”

Congratulating the winner, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, stated: “We are pleased to recognize Mr. Sultan Ali Al-Obaidli as our newest Misk Millionaire. The Misk Account continues to encourage our customers to save by offering them unique and life-changing rewards. With this year’s enhanced prize structure, we are reaching even more individuals and families, supporting a culture of saving and financial well-being in the country.”

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount.