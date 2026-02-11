Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, today announced it has achieved Grade 1 (G1) Certification from the International Data Center Authority (IDCA), based on an independent evaluation of Khazna’s portfolio and service delivery capabilities against IDCA’s standards and benchmark requirements. Khazna is the first data center operator in the Middle East and Africa to receive this certification.

The certification follows a multi-month assessment process conducted by IDCA auditors and examiners. It also follows Khazna’s July 2025 announcement of a strategic global benchmarking agreement with IDCA. The program included reviews of service delivery capabilities, operational protocols, and supporting corporate systems across Khazna’s portfolio.

The G1 certification was formally presented to Khazna Data Centers, by Mehdi Paryavi, Chairman and CEO of IDCA, at the Capacity Middle East event in Dubai on the Datacloud stage.

“G1 certification is an external validation of the standards we hold ourselves to across service delivery and operations,” said Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO, Khazna Data Centers. “As the region rapidly scales digital infrastructure for cloud and AI, alignment with recognized global benchmarks is more important than ever. This certification reinforces our focus on consistent execution, safety, and reliability at scale, and it supports our commitment to build infrastructure and operational capability that customers can trust.”

Paryavi added: “Independent certification helps clients and partners distinguish between stated intent and verified capability. Khazna’s achievement reflects disciplined service delivery and operational maturity, and it signals that the region is moving in lockstep with global expectations for reliability, scalability, security, and operational effectiveness.”

IDCA is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and provides standards, education, and certification programs for digital infrastructure, including data centers supporting cloud and AI deployments. IDCA’s reviews and certification processes evaluate performance across areas such as availability, sustainability, scalability, reliability, operational effectiveness, security, and safety, at both site and portfolio levels.

Khazna will continue to align future developments and operational practices with its IDCA benchmarking program, reinforcing its focus on predictable performance, resilience, and long-term operational excellence.

About Khazna Data Centers

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

About IDCA

International Data Center Authority (IDCA) is the global independent Digital Economy think tank that works with nations to create AI policies, Digital Hubs, and Digital Economies by standardizing approaches, selection, design, feasibility, operations, and related processes and methodologies for digital infrastructure and related systems. IDCA is represented in more than 40 countries and is active globally in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.