DOHA, MILAN, LONDON – beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the leading global sports, entertainment, and media organisation, has secured exclusive, multi-platform broadcast rights across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for the XXV Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad in Los Angeles 2028, as well as the Youth Olympic Games taking place in 2026 and 2028.

The agreement was signed today in Milan and builds on more than a decade of partnership between beIN and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), founded on trust, shared values and sustained long-term investment in sport. Going beyond broadcast rights, the relationship reflects a joint commitment to strengthening the Olympic Movement and expanding its reach, impact and influence across the MENA region.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, Group CEO of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of global sport and culture, and we are proud to continue our long-standing, trusted partnership with the IOC, bringing the Games to millions of viewers across the MENA region. For more than a decade, beIN has been a committed partner of the IOC, delivering the Olympic Games to audiences while elevating the stories that define the Olympic Movement. Securing the rights to Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28 reflects our long-term commitment to the Games and our continued work with the IOC to expand their reach, impact and positive influence worldwide.”

IOC President, Kirsty Coventry said: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP in the Middle East and North Africa, and I’d like to thank the beIN team for all their support. Through its extensive reach and sports broadcast expertise, beIN is a leader in its industry and plays an important role in bringing the Olympic Games to millions of fans across the region.”

Under the agreement, beIN SPORTS, the group’s flagship sports network, and its OTT platform, TOD, will deliver extensive coverage featuring live competition, highlights, and original programming, all designed to engage audiences throughout the region and elevate sports broadcasting standards.

beIN’s multi-language Olympics coverage began last week with the live broadcast of the Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, which run until 22 February. Nearly 3,200 athletes from over 90 National Olympic Committees are competing across 16 disciplines, with comprehensive coverage available via a dedicated bouquet of nine beIN SPORTS XTRA channels, as well as on TOD’s streaming platform.

beIN first signed a direct agreement with the IOC in 2015 and has since delivered extensive coverage of the Olympic Games, including PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024. This latest agreement further strengthens beIN’s position as the leading sports broadcaster in the MENA region and reinforces its role as a trusted, long-term partner of the Olympic Movement.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across five continents, 40 countries and in nine different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com