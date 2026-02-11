‘The Formula’ introduced as the Middle East’s first AI-driven tele-compounding pharmacy platform, enabling customised medicines at scale

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the enabling healthcare and wellness destination, today announced the expansion of its longevity and advanced pharmaceutical offering at World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026, reinforcing the depth and maturity of its integrated healthcare ecosystem.

The expansion brings together a new longevity-led preventive care programme and the introduction of an AI-driven tele-compounding pharmacy platform, expanding the range of personalised care pathways available within the ecosystem, with a strong focus on long-term wellbeing, clinical governance and precision medicine. These additions reflect DHCC’s continued growth as a future-ready healthcare destination responding to global shifts in how care is delivered, personalised, and scaled.

Rashed Ahmed Alawadhi, Director of Property Management at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “Our role is to ensure that the physical and operational environment supports the next generation of healthcare delivery. The expansion of longevity-focused services alongside advanced pharmaceutical models such as AI-driven tele-compounding reflects how our infrastructure is evolving to meet the needs of specialised, precision-led care. By providing fit-for-purpose facilities and integrated developments, we enable healthcare providers to operate efficiently, scale responsibly, and deliver high-quality outcomes within the DHCC ecosystem.”

Strengthening longevity and preventive care

As part of this expansion, Proto Clinic is strengthening DHCC’s longevity and preventive care offering through the introduction of personalised, science-led longevity programme within the ecosystem. Designed to enhance healthspan and quality of life, the programme integrates advanced diagnostics, genomics, lifestyle medicine, and continuous monitoring to deliver highly individualised longevity pathways.

Longevity medicine is increasingly shaping healthcare strategies globally, as populations age and demand grow for preventive, personalised approaches to long-term health management. By expanding its longevity portfolio through Proto Clinic, DHCC reinforces its position as a destination for forward-looking, preventative healthcare delivery.

Dr. Wissam Adada, Founder and Chairman of Proto Clinic, said: “Longevity medicine requires a shift from reactive treatment to a clinically grounded, preventive approach tailored to each individual. At Proto Clinic, we combine advanced diagnostics, genomics and lifestyle medicine to deliver personalised longevity pathways that improve healthspan and long-term wellbeing, guided by a decade of clinical practice and multidisciplinary expertise. Operating within DHCC’s ecosystem allows us to deliver the programme within a regulated, innovation-ready environment that supports high standards of clinical care.”

Introducing AI-driven tele-compounding pharmacy innovation

Complementing its longevity offering, DHCC has introduced ‘The Formula’, the Middle East’s first AI-driven tele-compounding pharmacy platform, developed within the ecosystem to enhance access to precision therapies.

‘The Formula’ brings together clinical intelligence, pharmaceutical-grade compounding and advanced AI decision-support into a single, secure digital workflow. For the first time in the region, patients can access custom-compounded medications with personalised dosages, delivered through an end-to-end pathway that includes digital consultation, AI-augmented clinical assessment, bespoke formulation and regulated fulfilment. The platform supports clinicians through decision-support tools, ensuring medical judgement remains central while enabling personalised therapies to be delivered safely and efficiently.

Ameera Youssef, Chief Executive Officer of Acorn Research and Co-founder of The Formula, commented: “The launch of ‘The Formula’ within DHCC marks a significant milestone for personalised pharmaceutical care in the region. By combining AI-supported clinical insight with regulated compounding pharmacy workflows, we are redefining how customised medicines are prescribed, prepared and monitored, while ensuring patient safety and clinical governance remain central.”

The announcements come as DHCC participates in WHX Dubai 2026, highlighting the maturity of its ecosystem at a time of growing global demand for integrated healthcare destinations that bring together longevity, pharmaceutical innovation, wellness, and digital health.

Through the continued expansion of its longevity and advanced pharmaceutical capabilities, DHCC continues to provide a regulated, innovation-ready platform for healthcare providers and clinicians delivering precision medicine at scale, in support of Dubai’s ambition to lead in healthcare and life sciences.

About Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC):

Established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone is Dubai’s healthcare investment hub, attracting local and international investments to drive innovation and enhance healthcare delivery.

The enabling healthcare and wellness destination is governed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), a Dubai Government entity.

DHCC is the largest healthcare ecosystem in the region, operating at an intersection of healthcare, wellness, community living and regulation. DHCC also facilitates business set-up across medical care, wellness, academic and research, as well as hosting pharmaceutical, medical equipment, and support service providers. These offerings are complemented with a selection of modern lifestyle options, providing the community visitors with a wide range of hospitality, shopping, and entertainment features.