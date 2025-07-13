Amman, Jordan: Bank of Jordan has been named "Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Jordan for 2025" by Global Finance, the New York-based international finance magazine. This recognition underscores the bank’s commitment to excellence and delivering specialized banking services at global standards.

Marking the second consecutive year and the fourth time in the bank’s history to receive this prestigious recognition—in 2016, 2019, 2024, and this year—the accolade reflects Bank of Jordan’s exceptional performance during 2024. The comprehensive evaluation conducted by Global Finance assessed the quality and efficiency of services, the ability to meet the requirements of local and international clients, business continuity, and the level of technological integration in service delivery. The evaluation was based on in-depth analyses by the magazine’s editorial team, as well as surveys of financial analysts, consultants, and senior executives across the financial sector.

Since launching its custodian services in 2014, Bank of Jordan has offered comprehensive solutions to local and international investors, including safeguarding client assets, managing portfolios, providing market updates, preparing comprehensive reports, and settling stock transactions on clients’ behalf. These services are supported by a professional team of experts, a modern technological infrastructure, and advanced operating policies that ensure adherence to the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

This recognition highlights Bank of Jordan’s continued efforts to reinforce its leadership in the custodial services sector and its ongoing efforts to expand these services in line with evolving market needs. The bank is dedicated to investing in technology, enhancing operational processes, and delivering a banking experience grounded in innovation and reliability.

It is worth noting that Bank of Jordan, established in 1960 as one of the first national banks in Jordan, has grown into a leading regional financial institution with operations in Bahrain, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine, alongside its home market, and is pursuing further expansion into new markets.