AMMAN — Jordan offers investors access to markets worth a combined $50 trillion through a network of free trade and bilateral agreements spanning multiple continents, Minister of Investment Mothanna Gharaibeh said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the “Jordan: Your Gateway to Human Capital, Competitive Advantage and Global Markets” economic forum held in Singapore, Gharaibeh highlighted the Kingdom’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure as key enablers for accessing regional and international markets.

The forum was organised in partnership with Arab Bank Group and the Jordanian Embassy in Singapore, and attended by leading Singaporean and international companies, sovereign wealth funds, and major economic institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Gharaibeh stressed that Jordan plays a critical role in international food security, particularly through its fertiliser production sector, in addition to a range of expanding industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, apparel and electronics.

He also pointed to the rapid growth of Jordan’s ICT sector, where digital job opportunities are increasing by an annual rate of 19 per cent, citing examples of Singaporean companies that have chosen Jordan as a base for regional and international expansion.

Referencing a feasibility study conducted by IBM on semiconductor investment, Gharaibeh noted that Jordan ranked highest in profitability among all assessed locations and offered a low-risk operational environment compared to major competitors.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to position Jordan as a regional industrial hub, boost exports, optimise natural resource use, attract domestic and foreign investment, and advance sustainable economic practices.

Jordan’s Ambassador to Singapore Samer Naber underscored the strategic role of diplomatic missions in promoting investment by leveraging networks with local and foreign investors, sovereign and private funds, venture capital firms and public entities in host countries.

Naber said the forum was the result of close cooperation between the embassy and Arab Bank, reflecting a strong public-private sector partnership model that Jordan is keen to advance.

He also outlined Jordan’s green energy strategy during a panel session, focusing on renewable energy projects, the 2022–2050 National Climate Change Policy, carbon emissions reduction commitments, and green bond frameworks currently being finalised by the Central Bank of Jordan to enhance green finance mechanisms.

Naber called for greater cooperation with Singapore in the green energy sector and highlighted the potential for increased investment from Singaporean companies active in the Middle East and Jordan.

Speaking at the forum, Arab Bank CEO Randa Sadik reaffirmed the bank’s support for national efforts to position Jordan as an attractive investment destination, while also enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors, both locally and internationally.

Sadik emphasised the strategic role of the banking sector in supporting economic growth through a comprehensive suite of financial services tailored to investor needs. These efforts, she said, are vital to attracting investment and building partnerships that promote sustainable development.

The forum aimed to showcase Jordan’s investment environment and highlight its key advantages, including a highly skilled workforce, competitive operating costs, strategic geographic position, and ease of access to regional and global markets.

Panel discussions throughout the forum featured success stories from companies investing in Jordan. Speakers included Arab Potash Company Chairman Shahaadeh Abu Hdaib and General Manager Ma’en Nsour, CEO of the Aqaba Development Corporation Hussein Safadi (via video call), and Manish Gupta, representative of IFFCO and investor in the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company.

Gupta noted that approximately 25 per cent of the food produced in India relies on fertilisers imported from Jordan.

Director of Government Relations and Strategic Partnerships at Bigo Technology Mary Miller shared the company’s experience in Jordan, noting that it now employs around 1,000 Jordanians in the IT sector.

During his visit to Singapore, Gharaibeh is scheduled to meet with Minister of Trade and Industry Tan See Leng to explore ways to deepen bilateral economic cooperation and facilitate Singaporean investments in Jordan as a launchpad for regional and global expansion.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with senior executives from top global firms and investment entities, including Singapore’s sovereign wealth funds GIC and Temasek Holdings, the Economic Development Board (EDB), and major companies such as ST Engineering, Accuron Technologies, OUE Limited and global consultancy Meinhardt.

