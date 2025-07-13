​​​​Dubai, UAE — ArabyAds, the leading global AdTech company founded in the MENA region, today announces the launch of ArabyAds Talent, a strategic talent management solution designed to serve the region’s most influential public figures shaping culture, commerce, and discourse. Built to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving media and business landscape, ArabyAds Talent offers an integrated infrastructure that supports sustainable growth, safeguards reputational equity, and unlocks long-term value through strategic representation.

This launch represents a pivotal shift in how talent is managed across the region, moving away from traditional representation models and toward a structured, insight-driven framework that aligns influence with business strategy, legal protection, and market relevance.

ArabyAds Talent is built for individuals whose presence in the public sphere is not only valuable but also highly visible and increasingly complex, including top-tier entertainers, elite athletes, prominent creators, thought leaders, and public figures. The solution provides institutional-grade support across strategy, legal, communications, and partnerships, anchored in regional insight and global execution standards.

“Representation today requires more than negotiations and visibility,” said Shady Essam, CEO of ArabyAds Talent. “It requires a long-term strategy, legal protection, narrative discipline, and the infrastructure to grow public capital in a market where relevance can shift overnight. ArabyAds Talent is built to meet that need.

With active operations in over 15 markets across MENA, ArabyAds Talent gives talent access to a unified network that integrates commercial opportunities, brand partnerships, public positioning, and media support under one umbrella. Individuals represented by the division benefit from consistent narrative control, deal security, and curated exposure that aligns with their long-term positioning, not short-term visibility.

For brands, ArabyAds Talent offers a solution to a growing challenge: finding the right public figures who aligns with a brand’s values as well as possess the credibility and cultural currency to drive meaningful engagement. Rather than focusing on superficial metrics, this solution prioritizes strategic fit, clarity in execution, and measurable relevance, connecting brands with individuals who influence not only reach, but perception and market behavior.

ArabyAds Talent strengthens the company’s mission to offer comprehensive solutions that support the full spectrum of brand growth in MENA, covering advertising and technology and the strategic management of influence itself.

About ArabyAds

ArabyAds is a leading global advertising technology company born in the MENA region. It empowers brands to drive sustainable growth through a unified portfolio of solutions spanning media, data, creative, retail media, and influencer marketing. ArabyAds was named Marketing Platform of the Year by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) MENA for three consecutive years. These honors reflect its continued commitment to building solutions that reshape how brands connect with consumers in a fragmented digital landscape.