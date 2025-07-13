Kuwait – Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announces its sponsorship of an innovative educational initiative in partnership with The English School (TES), providing students with hands-on, experiential learning opportunities in sustainable agriculture and its applications through vertical farming inside the school. The sponsorship reflects the ‘building human capacity’ pillar of Markaz’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy by equipping students with future-ready skills, fostering environmental responsibility and developing the knowledge and critical thinking skills needed to confront global challenges through localized solutions.

The initiative offers students the opportunity to explore vertical farming through a school-based facility designed for indoor sustainable agriculture. It introduces them to the types of crops that can be cultivated through these systems and explains how they can help address food security challenges. In doing so, the project also demonstrates the wider potential of vertical farming as a sustainable and cost-effective solution for future food production.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Markaz, Ms. Sondos Saad, said: “We are proud to partner with The English School on this impactful initiative, which introduces students to practical approaches to vertical farming. It reflects our firm belief that education rooted in real-world engagement is key to enabling the next generation of changemakers. By raising environmental awareness and promoting responsible resource use, this project encourages students to think innovatively about how local initiatives can drive global impact."

Ms. Alison Peterson, TES Principal stated: "Thanks to the sponsorship of Markaz. Our fantastic vertical farming facility will be an integral part of the education process. This project reflects curiosity, responsibility, and a deeper understanding of how science, technology, and care for the planet all connect. In this space, our students won’t just learn about photosynthesis from a textbook, they’ll see it in action. In a world facing growing environmental challenges, vertical farming offers a glimpse into the future of agriculture, a future that TES students will help shape."

Rooted in Markaz’s ESG-driven approach to long-term value creation, this initiative demonstrates how the company translates its sustainability strategy into meaningful, community-based partnerships. It also reaffirms Markaz’s commitment to advancing key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and Goal 13: Climate Action, by embedding these global principles into innovative educational models.

The collaborative effort builds on a broader portfolio of national partnerships and programs supported by Markaz. Notable among them are the “Kuwait Commute” design competition, which aims to advance the development of public transport in Kuwait, and the UniCODE program in collaboration with “Coded” Academy, which equips youth with foundational skills in programming and technology. Such pioneering initiatives reinforce Markaz’s role in developing human capital and driving knowledge-based progress in Kuwait.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.44 billion (USD 4.67 billion) as of 31 March 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

