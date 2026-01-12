Popular neighbourhoods continue to perform strongly, catering to high-end buyers, as well as those seeking affordable communities.

Apartment demand is strong, outstripping demand for villas, with more buyers looking for practical, budget-friendly options.

Dubai, UAE – Property Finder, the MENA region’s leading property portal, has unveiled impressive December 2025 results, which was part of a record monthly run in Q4 last year. The solid performance in December helped Dubai close 2025 as a record year for sales value and volume. With value growth outpacing volume growth, the real estate industry can confidently start 2026 as part of a healthy market. This has been driven by an underlying increase in price per sq. foot, with median prices rising by 8.4% in 2025, compared to 2024 figures.

Q4’s record-breaking monthly run culminated in a quarterly sales total of AED 187.47bn, with December’s 64bn extending on the momentum established by November’s AED 64bn and October’s AED 59bn, collectively delivering the highest quarterly sales performance on record, delivering a strong end of year performance.

Key residential corridors drive sales

In December, popular residential areas continued to support a buoyant property market. The prestigious Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai neighbourhoods accounted for a significant share of transaction value, supported by premium prices, limited supply and high demand from international buyers.

Thoughtful developments across Dubai are contributing to a property market that offers great value for a wide range of buyers. Business Bay remains a reliable area for investors drawn by the amenities offered by the mixed-use district, along with its large scale and convenient central location. Dubai Hills Estate, meanwhile, attracts balanced demand across the villa and apartment segments within a mature, master-planned environment.

Mid-market communities, such as Jumeirah Village Circle, are proving popular among buyers seeking affordability, especially in the competitive off-plan market.

Apartment demand boosts rental and sales markets

In the rental sector, Property Finder data reveals that 80% of searches are for apartments, compared to 20% for townhouses and villas. Breaking down the rental search data further, the share of studios and one-bedroom units has increased year-on-year, suggesting that rent increases during 2025 have prompted more individuals and smaller families to seek out more compact, affordable accommodation.

Apartments are also performing well in sales searches, according to Property Finder data. With apartments accounting for 61% of searches, compared to 39% of searches focused on villas, it is clear this is the direction of most sales and rental demand in Dubai.

Within the apartment searches, 85% of searches are concentrated on studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, again reflecting a trend towards home-seekers favouring small- to mid-sized, budget-friendly residences.

Market takeaway

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer, Property Finder commented, “It has been a great December for Dubai’s property market in 2025, confirming that the city’s real estate performance is structural and demand-led. Q4 signified a strong end to a very successful 2025 with strong transaction values, rising prices per square foot, and broad-based participation across communities. Now, we can look forward to an exciting 2026 with market momentum anchored in depth, diversity, and pricing resilience, rather than short-term speculative activity. It’s great news for buyers, sellers and investors alike as there’s something for everyone looking to find a home in Dubai.”