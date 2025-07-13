HUAWEI opened the doors to its first-ever Huawei Experience Store (HES) in Egypt, located on Level 1, Gate 5, Phase 1 of Citystars Mall, Nasr City. This flagship launch marks a major milestone for the brand’s retail presence in the country. The grand opening drew over 200 distinguished guests, including prominent media representatives, public figures, and leading social media personalities. A live music performance at the storefront attracted crowds of curious visitors, setting a celebratory tone for the occasion.

Designed to offer a hands-on, immersive shopping experience, the Huawei Experience Store features the brand’s complete hardware ecosystem, from the latest nova 13 Series smartphones to tablets, wearables, audio devices. Customers can shop with peace of mind, knowing that all products come with official warranties and access to Huawei’s world-class customer service. Members of the Huawei community will also enjoy exclusive benefits and loyalty rewards.

While Huawei already sells through Egyptian telecom carriers and big-box chains, a flagship HES store is a first in Egypt.

To mark the occasion of the launch, Huawei has unveiled a series of promotions. Customers can enjoy substantial discounts on popular products during the opening weekend from July 10 to 12. Shoppers can enjoy up to 55% off on selected devices and exclusive bundles. Selected purchases will also come with a complimentary gift pack featuring the WATCH GT 5 Pro and FreeBuds 5i. Additionally, customers who spend EGP 6,999 will receive a discount voucher worth EGP 1,000 for future use. For added convenience, Huawei is also offering interest-free instalment plans for up to 12 months on qualifying devices.