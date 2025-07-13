As part of its ongoing commitment to empowering youth, Orange Jordan sponsored the job fairs that were held at the University of Jordan and the Hashemite University. Through which, the company enabled the students to learn about the company’s programs, initiatives, services, and career opportunities.

These events served as a platform where the company also showcased Orange Digital Center, which provides training in coding, fabrication skills, and prototyping. Moreover, it equips the students with the needed skills to get access to the labor market while closing the gap between education and employment.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in sponsoring these events as part of its ongoing collaboration with the Jordanian universities. The company highlighted the importance of giving students exposure to the job market and helping them explore emerging opportunities in the tech sector. Orange also reaffirmed its long-lasting commitment to empowering youth both academically and professionally, by building their digital skills and connecting them to initiatives that foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

It’s worth noting that this participation falls under Orange Jordan’s continuous support of university job fairs that were highly welcomed by the students who showed interest in Orange Digital Center.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.