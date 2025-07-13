Zain KSA, a leading provider of telecommunications and digital services in Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco, the global leader in networking and security, focusing on the development of cutting-edge AI infrastructure and GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS).

The agreement aims to leverage Cisco’s advanced, end-to-end infrastructure solutions for securely building and scaling AI workloads, supporting Zain KSA in delivering high-performance, resilient, and reliable GPU-powered services to the Saudi market.

The MOU is part of Zain KSA’s strategy to actively align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by driving digital transformation and positioning the Kingdom as a global digital innovation hub, particularly in the AI space.

As part of the collaboration, Zain KSA will leverage its deep market knowledge, cutting-edge digital capabilities, and targeted investments alongside Cisco’s global expertise in AI-ready infrastructure development. The initiative aims to create new solutions and commercial models to enable customers across various sectors to confidently and easily adopt AI solutions.

The MoU also includes exploring opportunities for training programs to upskill local talent, in line with Zain KSA’s commitment to ICT skills development to support long-term national AI capabilities.

Zain KSA, VP of B2B Sales, Fahad Sahmi Al Sahmah, said: “At Zain KSA, we are mobilizing all our capabilities and investments to drive nationwide digital innovation, positioning the Kingdom as a global hub, a digital economy powered by future-looking GenAI solutions and applications. These efforts aim to empower all stakeholders, including government entities, businesses, and individuals, to harness the boundless potential of AI in support of national goals. This strategic collaboration with Cisco, positions us well to explore, develop, and innovate use cases, as we continue building a resilient, integrated and agile digital ecosystem that can embrace next-gen technologies and deploy them in the Kingdom.”

Zayan Sadek, Managing Director for Service Providers at Cisco Middle East, Türkiye and Africa said: “Cisco is excited to collaborate with Zain KSA to pave the way for a transformative AI-powered future in Saudi Arabia. By combining Zain KSA’s digital expertise with Cisco’s cutting-edge AI infrastructure technologies, we aim to unlock new possibilities to empower businesses to thrive in the AI era and position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for advanced technologies.”