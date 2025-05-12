Dubai, UAE — ALTA Real Estate Development proudly announces its partnership with the esteemed Venetian glassmaker Barovier & Toso for the production of bespoke chandeliers for the exclusive Nobile Collection at Mr. C Residences Downtown. This collaboration underscores the project's commitment to timeless design, masterful craftsmanship, and a spirit of classic elegance deeply rooted in Mr. C’s Venetian heritage.

Barovier & Toso, founded in 1295, is one of the world's oldest and most prestigious glassmaking companies. Renowned for its unparalleled artistry and innovation in Murano glass, Barovier & Toso has defined luxury lighting for centuries, crafting pieces that marry tradition with contemporary sophistication.

This exceptional partnership not only reinforces the project's narrative of enduring craftsmanship but also creates a profound emotional link to Venice. Each chandelier, meticulously crafted by Barovier & Toso's artisans, embodies a commitment to beauty and refinement that mirrors the spirit of Mr. C Residences Downtown.

In an industry first, ALTA distinguishes itself as a rare developer incorporating such a high caliber of custom Venetian chandeliers into a large-scale residential tower project. This remarkable inclusion elevates the living experience at Mr. C Residences Downtown offering residents an environment that is both intimately luxurious and authentically timeless.

"At ALTA, we believe in creating residences that transcend time through exceptional design and unparalleled craftsmanship," said Abdulla Al Tayer for ALTA Real Estate Development. "Our partnership with Barovier & Toso reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering artistry and heritage at every level of Mr. C Residences Downtown.”

The Nobile Collection at Mr. C Residences Downtown represents the pinnacle of luxury living. Designed to embody a seamless fusion of timeless European elegance and modern comfort, each residence within the limited Nobile Collection offers refined interiors, hand-selected materials, and curated details that reflect a heritage of sophistication. The integration of Barovier & Toso chandeliers further enhances the grandeur of these residences, ensuring every home is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship.

About Barovier & Toso With a legacy spanning more than 700 years, Barovier & Toso is a symbol of artistic excellence and innovation in the art of Murano glassmaking. Renowned for its handcrafted chandeliers, lighting installations, and unique glass creations, the brand continues to inspire the world with its mastery of traditional techniques and forward-looking design ethos.

About ALTA Real Estate Development ALTA Real Estate Development is a visionary luxury developer dedicated to creating landmark residential and hospitality projects. With a focus on craftsmanship, quality, and innovation, ALTA brings distinctive global collaborations to life, setting new standards of excellence in every project undertaken.